Juventus could be fined up to £51 million for secret payment to Manchester United star Cristiano Ronaldo - Reports

Manchester United forward Cristiano Ronaldo made the switch to Old Trafford from Juventus after spending three seasons in Turin.

While he was still with the Italian giants, the pandemic entered its zenith, and the club announced they would not pay players for four months. However, the Portuguese forward is said to have been paid a secret £17 million in that period.

According to The Daily Mail, this could see Juventus fined up to £51 million for financial irregularities as they did not record the payments made to Ronaldo. The club and the Manchester United player signed the secret documents, which have now been discovered by investigators in Turin.

Juventus president Andrea Agnelli and vice president Pavel Nedved are among 16 others who are under investigation. It has not been stated if Cristiano Ronaldo is included in the investigation, as the secret payments were made to the Manchester United forward in 2020.

GOAL @goal Juventus have confirmed Cristiano Ronaldo has left the club Juventus have confirmed Cristiano Ronaldo has left the club ❌ https://t.co/ixau4ux1o9

MLS clubs interested in signing Cristiano Ronaldo from Manchester United

Cristiano Ronaldo has been linked with a move away from the club all season long. According to Spanish publication Marca, he is being courted by three MLS clubs.

LAFC, Inter Miami, and LA Galaxy have registered a real interest in bringing the Portuguese superstar to the MLS. However, Marca reports that the Red Devils are not open to letting Ronaldo leave this winter.

The Portugal forward's contract expires at the end of the season, and due to his reportedly strained relationship with Erik ten Hag, he is unlikely to extend his stay.

Cristiano Ronaldo @Cristiano 🏽 Great team effort and a good victory. We stand together. Let’s go, United! Great team effort and a good victory. We stand together. Let’s go, United! 💪🏽 https://t.co/GnjAR3oM3s

The Los Blancos legend has been far from his best for the Red Devils this season, despite his goal in the Europa League against Sheriff. Ronaldo has regularly started from the bench and, even more worryingly, has seen Manchester United perform better in his absence.

Ronaldo's intentions to leave Old Trafford in the summer were widely known. However, with a move failing to materialize, the striker has seen himself fall out of the first team reckoning in recent weeks.

The Portuguese goal machine’s recent antics, leaving the stadium during their game against Tottenham, saw him punished by Ten Hag. It could also indicate a fractured relationship between the pair and increase the likelihood of a move.

With Ronaldo unlikely to extend his stay at United, it now seems likely that his next move will be to the MLS. He will hope to continue adding goals to his legendary contribution to the beautiful game.

