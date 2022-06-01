Juventus interested in Arsenal's Gabriel Martinelli as they eye potential swap deal - Reports 

Juventus are reportedly considering a move for Arsenal forward Gabriel Martinelli and could look to use Arthur Melo as part of a potential deal.

Martinelli, 20, has had an impressive season for the Gunners, having become a regular starter at the Emirates Stadium under Mikel Arteta this past term.

The Brazilian youngster has made 36 appearances across all competitions, scoring six goals and registering 7 assists.

His performances for Arsenal have caught the eye of Juventus, with Calciomercato (via TBRFootball) reporting that the Serie A giants could be set to pursue the forward.

Reports claim that Juve may use the Gunners' interest in midfielder Arthur Melo in their attempt to bring Martinelli to the Allianz Stadium.

A potential swap deal is reportedly under Juventus' consideration with Arsenal having tracked Arthur previously.

Arsenal are interested in the former Barcelona midfielder and are currently the only side being linked with a transfer for him.

The 25-year-old has made 31 appearances for the Old Lady this season, providing one assist.

The Bianconeri value Arthur at £61 million.

Gabriel Martinelli not the only Arsenal player Juventus are reportedly interested in

Juve are reportedly keen on Thomas Partey

The Serie A side seem to be eyeing a major swoop of Arsenal players this summer.

According to Mirror, they are targeting Gunners defender Gabriel Magalhaes as they adjust to life without legendary former centre-back Giorgio Chiellini.

Gabriel has been impressive in tandem with Ben White at the heart of Mikel Arteta's side's defense this season.

The Brazilian appeared 39 times for the north London side, scoring five goals and was a key part of the Gunners' failed push for a potential top-four finish.

Alongside Juventus' reported interest in Gabriel is Thomas Partey, of whom AS (via Express) reports could be on his way out of the Emirates Stadium this summer.

The reported grievances between the midfielder and Arteta have been cited with a fee of around £30 million being touted. Partey missed the last nine games of the season through injury, with the Gunners' top four challenge coming undone during his absence.

