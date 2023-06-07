Juventus interested in signing Real Madrid star who is valued at around €8 million: Reports

Juventus have reportedly set sights on signing Lucas Vazquez from Real Madrid this summer. The Spaniard is the latest name on manager Max Allegri's wishlist as he tries to get the Italian side back at the top of the Serie A table.

As per a report by highly reliable journalist, Gianluca Di Marzio, Juventus are willing to spend €8 million to sign the Real Madrid star. The Italian side are confident of luring the 32-year-old this summer as he eyes a new challenge.

Allegri is keen on bolstering his squad and is looking to add a highly versatile player. The Italian manager wants to get his side back in the title race after finishing seventh in the league, following their 10-point deduction.

Vazquez has a contract at the Santiago Bernabeu until 2024 and is not in talks over a new deal.

Harry Kane urged to join Real Madrid by Sergio Ramos

Sergio Ramos has advised Harry Kane to join Real Madrid, saying it is an opportunity he should not miss. He believes that the striker is an incredible player and would be a good addition to Carlo Ancelotti's side.

He was quoted by the Daily Mirror as saying:

"My advice to any player is don’t turn down the opportunity to play for Real Madrid – it is a special club who know how to win. He [Kane] has an incredible physical presence, you can’t score as many goals as he does in the Premier League and not be able to play the physical side of the game.

"But also he can play the technical side of the game as well and I don’t think he gets enough credit for that. Yes, he is a great goal scorer but also he is a great football player as well.''

Los Blancos are looking to sign a striker this summer after Karim Benzema left the club. The Frenchman has joined Al Ittihad on a free transfer and that has got the Blancos thinking of spending big this summer.

Apart from Kane, Marca have reported that Kai Havertz, Joselu and Richarlison have been linked with a move to the Santiago Bernabeu. The report adds that loanee Juanmi Latasa is also on the club's plans for next season.

