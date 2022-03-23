Juventus keeping tabs on Liverpool forward: Reports

Serie A giants Juventus have enquired about signing Liverpool ace Mohamed Salah in the summer, according to Gazzetta.

Salah is currently one of the best players in the world. The Egyptian has cut through defenses like a hot knife through butter, pitching in with crucial goals and assists on cue this season. In the Premier League alone, he has registered 20 goals and 10 assists in 27 appearances. His breathtaking performances have allowed him to emerge as the leading scorer and second-leading assist provider in the division.

Having a player of Salah’s caliber can improve pretty much every team in the world, and as per the aforementioned report, Juve are one of his admirers. The report states that the Bianconeri are keeping an eye on Salah’s contract situation at Anfield and have asked for more information on the player.

The forward’s contract with Liverpool runs out in 2023 and he is yet to agree to a new deal with the Merseyside giants. Salah wishes to earn €12million more than his current salary, a demand the Reds have not given in to yet.

Juventus, on the other hand, do not see much difficulty giving him the contract he demands. The Old Lady benefit from Growth Decree, which allows them to avail a lower (25%) taxation rate. Apart from Liverpool’s No. 11, Juventus are also keeping tabs on Chelsea’s Antonio Rudiger and Jorginho, as well as Manchester United’s Paul Pogba.

Juventus eye Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah as ideal Paulo Dybala replacement

As per reports (via Fabrizio Romano), Paulo Dybala will leave Juve as a free agent in the summer transfer window. To fill the void, the Italian giants are reportedly (via Corriere Della Sera) considering bringing in Mohamed Salah.

The report suggests that the money the Old Lady were going to spend on Dybala’s renewal will now be channeled towards signing a “big player.”

Salah is the Italian giants' 'dream' choice, but they could look for other non-attacking options if the transfer proves to be too strenuous.

Nicolo Zaniolo, Paul Pogba, Sergej Milinkovic-Savic, and Jorginho are believed to be on Juve's comprehensive shortlist, as they already have a capable forward in the form of Dusan Vlahovic.

