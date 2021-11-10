Juventus keeping tabs on Manchester United star ahead of January transfer window: Reports

Juventus are reportedly interested in signing Manchester United star Anthony Martial in January. The Frenchman has fallen down the pecking order under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and Massimiliano Allegri is now keen to bring him to Turin.

According to Calciomercato, Juventus are desperate to bolster their attacking options in January and have added Martial to their shortlist. The report states that the Bianconeri's primary target is Fiorentina hitman Dusan Vlahovic. However, the Italian giants have prepared a list of potential alternatives if they are not able to sign the Serbian.

Those alternatives include Martial, Mauro Icardi, Alexandre Lacazette, Darwin Nunez, Gianluca Scamacca and Lorenzo Lucca.

Martial has only managed seven appearances for Manchester United this season, of which only three have been as a starter. Injuries and loss of form have seen the Frenchman fall behind the likes of Mason Greenwood in the pecking order. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer seems ready to part ways with the striker and would be would be wise to do so in January.

Juventus will benefit by signing Martial from Manchester United

Martial has fallen down the pecking order at Manchester Untied

Juventus have had a difficult campaign so far. The Bianconeri are currently 8th in Serie A, 14 points off Napoli at the top of the table. Massimiliano Allegri's side have struggled in front of goal throughout the season, having found the net only 16 times so far.

Alvaro Morata, Moise Kean and Kaio Jorge have failed to consistently find the back of the net for Juventus this season. The trio have only managed four goals amongst themselves in the league. Paulo Dybala is the club's top scorer in the league with 3 goals.

Adding Anthony Martial to the squad would greatly help in the goalscoring department, as the striker still has the ability to find the back of the net on his day. A move to Juventus would also see the Frenchman get more playing time, as the Bianconeria are severely lacking attackers.

Martial's versatility allows him to play across the frontline, which would be a massive asset to Juventus. It seems like the Frenchman needs a change of scenery to revive his career. A move to Juventus would benefit all the parties involved. It remains to be seen whether Juventus will try and sign Martial from Manchester United in January.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Manchester United @ManUtd



💥



| @Play_eFootball Voting for our latest Goal of the Month award is now open! ⚽️🗳 @AnthonyMartial 's strike v Everton was among our best in October — click below to pick your favourite ⤵️ #MUFC | @Play_eFootball Voting for our latest Goal of the Month award is now open! ⚽️🗳💥 @AnthonyMartial's strike v Everton was among our best in October — click below to pick your favourite ⤵️#MUFC | @Play_eFootball

Edited by Diptanil Roy