Juventus looking to beat Liverpool to £24m-rated midfielder in January: Reports

Liverpool will face competition from Serie A giants Juventus in the race for Borussia Monchengladbach midfielder Denis Zakaria's signature next month, according to Italian outlet Calciomercato [via The Boot Room].

Clubs across Europe will have the chance to bolster their ranks when the winter transfer window opens in January. As we edge closer to the opening of the window, teams are in the process of making their transfer wishlists.

One player who is expected to be a hot topic of discussion next month is Borussia Monchengladbach midfielder Denis Zakaria. The 25-year-old is in the final seven months of his contract with the Bundesliga club and could be at the centre of a transfer battle in January.

Liverpool are among the clubs said to be interested in signing Denis Zakaria from Borussia Monchengladbach. The Reds decided against replacing Georginio Wijnaldum in the summer but feel the need to sign a new midfielder this winter.

Jurgen Klopp's side have reportedly identified Denis Zakaria as the ideal candidate to strengthen their midfield. However, Liverpool are not the only club interested in the Switzerland international.

According to reports, Serie A giants Juventus are also firmly in the race for Denis Zakaria's signature next month. The Bianconeri are said to be keen to beat Liverpool in the race for the midfielder.

As Denis Zakaria is in the final seven months of his deal with Borussia Monchengladbach, there were suggestions that he could be available for cheap in January. However, Liverpool have already been informed that he will cost £24m.

Juventus are not in the best shape financially and it remains to be seen if they can beat the Anfield outfit to Denis Zakaria's signature.

Liverpool and Juventus could face further competition for Denis Zakaria

Denis Zakaria's contract situation at Borussia Monchengladbach has put clubs across Europe on alert. Hence, Liverpool and Juventus are unlikely to be the only clubs interested in signing him.

La Liga giants Barcelona have been credited with an interest in the 25-year-old midfielder. With Sergio Busquets nearing the end of his career and doubts about Frenkie de Jong's future at Camp Nou, the Blaugrana view Denis Zakaria as an ideal candidate to strengthen their midfield.

Barcelona's La Liga rivals Real Madrid have also been linked with a move for Denis Zakaria. In the Premier League, Manchester United could provide Liverpool with competition for the Swiss star.

With several clubs reportedly interested in Denis Zakaria, the player is expected to have a new home either in January or the summer.

