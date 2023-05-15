Juventus make crucial transfer decision on ex-Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba: Reports

Juventus have reportedly decided to put former Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba up for sale.

Pogba, 30, has failed to live up to expectations since joining the Old Lady on a free move from Manchester United last summer. He has featured in just 161 minutes of first-team action due to three back-to-back injuries this season.

A right-footed technical operator blessed with passing and dribbling, the 2018 FIFA World Cup winner has fallen behind in the pecking order at Juventus of late. Fabio Miretti and Nicolo Fagioli have moved ahead of him this term.

According to Fichajes, Juventus have opened the exit door for Pogba ahead of the upcoming summer transfer window. Both Bianconeri manager Massimiliano Allegri and the club hierarchy are quite discontent with the Frenchman.

Paul Pogba, who has a contract until June 2026 at the Allianz Stadium, could be cashed in on this summer to lighten Juventus' financial books. He is currently on a £130,000-per-week salary at the Old Lady, as per The Sun.

Overall, Pogba has registered 34 goals and 41 assists in 188 games for Juventus across two separate stints.

Paul Parker hits out at Manchester United star due to his attitude

During Manchester United's 1-0 Premier League home victory over Aston Villa last month, Jadon Sancho told Bruno Fernandes to "stop moaning" after a passage of play. A clip of the incident went viral among fans on social media.

When asked for his opinion about the recent incident, ex-Manchester United star Paul Parker told MyBettingSites:

"The situation about Sancho telling Fernandes to stop moaning blew up because of social media. It happens a lot in football, and I have said it to even Roy Keane, Paul Ince and Peter Schmeichel when I played. It's one of the things that you say on a pitch and when you're in the dressing room, you laugh about it 99 times out of a 100."

Suggesting Erik ten Hag should strip the vice-captaincy from Fernandes, Parker added:

"I think that everyone knows that Fernandes moans a lot. He never stops moaning and he must get on people's nerves. Sancho might be feeling it more than other players because Fernandes is getting at him all the time. But Sancho needs to treat him like a club captain, however, he shouldn't be the captain but that's how it is now."

With Harry Maguire losing his starting berth under Ten Hag, Fernandes has often taken the armband for Manchester United this season. The 28-year-old Portuguese midfielder has registered 11 goals and 15 assists in 55 appearances so far this season.

