Juventus and Manchester United interested in a swap deal for Adrien Rabiot - Reports

According to Calciomercato, Manchester United and Juventus are keen to conduct business with each other this summer. The clubs are reportedly interested in a swap deal involving left-back Alex Telles (Manchester United) and defensive midfielder Adrien Rabiot (Juventus).

Juventus are in dire need of a left-back as Alex Sandro is no longer the player he once was. As for Manchester United, they could do with a quality holding midfielder in their squad. Nemanja Matic is getting old while Fred and McTominay are not consistent enough to play for United on a regular basis.

Juventus To Offer Midfielder In Exchange For Alex Telles?

Manchester United and Juventus looking for a swap deal due to financial difficulties

Saying that clubs have suffered financially due to the COVID-19 pandemic would be a massive understatement. With fans missing from stadiums and broadcasters reducing revenue from TV rights, the clubs have had to endure a tough time.

The reduced revenue has forced many clubs to find newer ways to complete deals in the market. Liverpool were an example of this when they signed two relatively unknown centre-backs in the January transfer window due to financial restraints.

Many clubs are also exploring the possibility of striking swap deals to reform their squads without spending millions in the market.

The swap deal in question here between Manchester United and Juventus will help both clubs address their areas of concern without having to dig deep into their already strained wallets.

Alex Telles has not played too many games for Manchester United this season after Luke Shaw's resurgence at Old Trafford. This has given United the impetus to use the Brazilian left-back as a bargaining chip to land a central midfielder.

As for Juventus, the 26-year old Rabiot is a regular starter for the club. However, Fabio Paratici doesn't consider the Frenchman as an untouchable member of the squad.

Juventus boast a number of talented midfielders in their side. Letting Adrien Rabiot leave will not affect them greatly. Moreover, strengthening a weak position instead, in this case left-back, makes more sense for the Turin side.

Meanwhile, Manchester United have always been in need of a player who can partner Paul Pogba in deep-lying midfield positions. If United can land Rabiot, it will allow both Pogba and Bruno Fernandes to play with more freedom without worrying about their team's defensive frailties.