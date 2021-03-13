Juventus name asking price for Cristiano Ronaldo - Reports

According to the Daily Mail, Juventus are open to selling Cristiano Ronaldo in the summer for as low as £25m. Ronaldo moved to Juventus from Spanish champions Real Madrid in 2018 in a hefty €117m deal.

With the 36-year-old being a serial winner, both domestically and in Europe, the Bianconeri hoped he could help bring the highly sought-after Champions League trophy to the Allianz Stadium.

However, Juventus and Cristiano Ronaldo suffered a third UEFA Champions League exit on the bounce as they fell to Portuguese outfit FC Porto on Wednesday.

REVEALED: Juventus 'will accept a bid of just £25MILLION for Cristiano Ronaldo this summer' https://t.co/i5nyKBmriQ — MailOnline Sport (@MailSport) March 12, 2021

Reports claim Juventus and Cristiano Ronaldo could now go their separate ways in the summer with doubts being cast over the player's future after the week's events. Juventus will reportedly listen to offers as low as £25m for the 36-year-old, as they look to get his hefty salary off their books.

Several clubs monitoring Cristiano Ronaldo’s situation at Juventus

Juventus v FC Porto - UEFA Champions League Round Of 16 Leg Two

A few European heavyweights are reportedly keeping tabs on the situation at Juventus as they aim to snap up one of football's greatest talents in Cristiano Ronaldo.

Ligue 1 giants Paris Saint-Germain are said to be interested in landing Ronaldo in the summer, as they look to replace Kylian Mbappe, whose future at the club is uncertain at the moment. Mbappe’s contract expires in the next 12 months and his future hangs in the balance with contract talks yet to take place.

📸| Cristiano Ronaldo in training. First sight since Porto. pic.twitter.com/LTQl5ozDJQ — TeamCRonaldo. (@TeamCRonaldo) March 12, 2021

Paris Saint Germain are now looking to reach an agreement with Juventus and Cristiano Ronaldo that could see the five-time Champions League winner move to the Parc de Princes in the summer window.

Commenting on Cristiano Ronaldo’s situation at Juventus, club CEO Fabio Patratici revealed the Portuguese star's contract renewal is not an immediate priority at the moment.

"Fortunately, there is still a year on Ronaldo's contract, so we have time to talk to him. That's not a priority right now," said Patratici.

Ronaldo has also been linked with a sensational return to Real Madrid, with reports from Spain claiming his agent Jorge Mendes has been in contact with the Los Blancos over a return to the Spanish capital.