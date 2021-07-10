Juventus name asking price for Liverpool target - Reports

Juventus have put a €90 million asking price on winger Federico Chiesa amid interest from Liverpool, according to Italian outlet Calciomercato (via Sport Witness).

Juventus had paid Fiorentina €10 million for signing Federico Chiesa on a two-year loan deal which included a compulsory obligation to sign him permanently for €40 million, potentially rising to €60 million.

In order to recover the hefty price Juventus have already paid to Fiorentina, the Old Lady will ask Liverpool to pay a minimum of €90 million, which is roughly the same price Manchester United paid Borussia Dortmund for Jadon Sancho.

Federico Chiesa has had an outstanding Euro 2020 with Italy. The Juventus winger has netted twice in the tournament already. Chiesa scored in Italy's 2-1 win over Austria in the Round of 16 before scoring the opener against Spain in the semi-finals.

Liverpool have been chasing Federico Chiesa ever since the 23-year-old made his first-team debut for Fiorentina. However, the Italian international decided to move to Juventus to continue his career in his home country.

Liverpool targeting Juventus winger Federico Chiesa as potential backup for Salah and Mane

Federico Chiesa's good form at Euro 2020 has attracted various European clubs, with Liverpool being one of them. The Reds are in the market to sign a new attacking player to cover up for Salah and Sadio Mane.

The 23-year-old Juventus winger is primarily a right-winger but is capable of playing on either flank, something Liverpool need going into next season.

Star forwards Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah are set to compete in the Africa Cup of Nations in early 2022 which would leave a large hole in Liverpool's frontline.

Furthermore, the Reds are also looking to sell some of their fringe players like Xherdan Shaqiri, Takumi Minamino and Divock Origi this summer.

Federico Chiesa scored 14 goals for Juventus. (Photo by Mario Carlini / Iguana Press/Getty Images)

Despite putting up a hefty price tag, Juventus have no intentions of selling Federico Chiesa this summer. The 23-year-old winger is seen as a vital part of new manager Massimiliano Allegri's plans.

However, Liverpool do have other attackers on their radar. The likes of Adama Traore, Donyell Malen and Otavio Monteiro have all been linked with a move to Anfield this summer.

