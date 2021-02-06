Juventus News Roundup: Cristiano Ronaldo wants Manchester United star at Juve, Bianconeri target Real Madrid star and more- 6 February 2021

Juventus are braced for a hectic summer transfer window and they're being urged to sign a Manchester United star by none other than Cristiano Ronaldo.

Juventus are trying to keep within touching distance of the league leaders. They didn't perhaps have the kind of outing that they would have liked in the January transfer window. But they are expected to be back with big plans in the summer.

Without further ado, let's take a look at the top stories involving Juventus from 6 February 2021.

Daniele Rugani says he is focusing on the present

Juventus defender Daniele Rugani was once touted to become the next big thing in the Bianconeri defence line.

However, things haven't worked out kindly for the 26-year-old and after spending the first half of the season on the sidelines at Rennes, he has now earned his way back to the Serie A and will be on loan at Cagliari for the rest of the season.

Speaking to the press at his unveiling, Rugani said (via Football Italia),

“I am feeling well, I had some physical problems at the beginning of the season, but I had been training with the group for the last three or four weeks. I am ready and I am looking forward to beginning,”

“My choice is limited to the present, I don’t think about anything else. I want to do well here. I am very much motivated, we’ll see the results at the end of the season. I want to enjoy the opportunity I have been given by the club.

“I am happy to be here, I thank the president and the director, I accepted immediately. This club has important values, that I felt also as an opponent. I am proud to be here, we have a strong team. I think that with the right self-esteem we can leave this negative situation.”

Juventus targeting Raphael Varane

Raphael Varane has been untouchable at Real Madrid for a while now. But now the team is struggling and they look like they could use an overhaul. Varane's current contract will run out in the summer of 2022 and Real Madrid reportedly want to cash in on him.

Calciomercato are claiming that Los Blancos are open to striking a deal for the Frenchman in the summer. Juventus, Manchester City and Paris Saint-Germain are all interested in signing him. Real Madrid have reportedly slapped a €50 million price tag on Varane.

Cristiano Ronaldo wants Paul Pogba at Juventus

As per Calciomercato, Cristiano Ronaldo has asked Juventus to sign Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba. Pogba has been a long-term target for Juventus and have been extensively linked with the Frenchman ever since the player's agent revealed that he will leave the club soon.

Calciomercato also claims that Manchester United have slapped a €60 million price tag on the 27-year-old. Pogba's current contract expires next summer and as such, this summer transfer window is the Red Devils' best opportunity to cash in on him.