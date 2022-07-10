Juventus offered chance to sign 26-year-old Arsenal outcast: Reports

Juventus are reportedly interested in acquiring the services of Arsenal midfielder Lucas Torreira, who has fallen out of favor at the Premier League club.

Torreira, who is in the final year of his current deal, impressed during his one-year loan spell at Fiorentina last season. The 26-year-old featured in 35 matches for the Serie A outfit, registering five goals and two assists.

Prior to that, he was on loan at Atletico Madrid during the 2020-21 season and helped them win the La Liga title.

According to Gazzeta dello Sport, Torreira is keen to prolong his stay in Italy and Juventus are currently monitoring the midfielder's situation. The report further stated that the Old Lady have been in touch with the player's agent Pablo Bentancur, who also represents Juventus defender Radu Dragusin.

Despite the interest in the Uruguayan, the Serie A giants are prioritizing a permanent move for Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Leandro Paredes this summer. Paredes also has the experience of playing in Serie A from his time at Roma, Chievo and Empoli between 2014 and 2017.

Earlier last month, Torreira opened up about his current situation at the north London club. He told El Telegrafo (as quoted by The Sun):

"There is no chance [of me staying at Arsenal]. From the beginning, they told me that I had no place, so I don't want to stay either because I suffered a lot."

He continued:

"It cost me a lot to adapt and my idea is to now go to Italy or Spain. What I wanted was to stay at Fiorentina but it didn't happen for various reasons, so we'll look for a new direction."

Torreira joined the Gunners from Sampdoria in 2018 for £26 million, and has so far made 89 appearances across all competitions for them.

Arsenal in race to sign Sergej Milinkovic-Savic

Arsenal have been linked with Lazio midfielder Sergej Milinkovic-Savic this summer, as per Gazzetta dello Sport, but journalist Gianluca Di Marzio feels a deal is unlikely.

Ekrem KONUR @Ekremkonur Arsenal are considering offering Lazio £45m for Lazio midfielder Sergej Milinkovic-Savic. #AFC #Lazio Arsenal are considering offering Lazio £45m for Lazio midfielder Sergej Milinkovic-Savic. 🚨 Arsenal are considering offering Lazio £45m for Lazio midfielder Sergej Milinkovic-Savic. 🇷🇸 #AFC #Lazio https://t.co/O8Gpf9XtRQ

Speaking to Wettfreunde, Di Marzio opined on the potential transfer, claiming no club is willing to meet Lazio's valuation for the player. He said:

"I don't think Arsenal will come to an agreement. [Claudio] Lotio wants a lot of money for his players. I don't think any club will pay the price they ask. Even with their style of play, I don't think he's the right player for them. I think he could be a better fit for Manchester United or Chelsea.

“At the moment, there is no club willing to invest the £75m Lazio are asking for Milinkovic-Savic. So I think it’s very difficult for him to leave Lazio at the moment.”

Milinkovic-Savic, who joined Lazio from KRC Genk in 2015, has two years left on his deal at the Stadio Olimpico.

