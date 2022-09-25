Juventus plan surprise move for Real Madrid forward - Reports

Juventus are reportedly planning a surprise move for Real Madrid forward Marco Asensio. The Spain international has struggled for game time this season and could be on the move next summer when his contract with Los Blancos expires.

According to La Gazzetta Dello Sport (via Managing Madrid), Juventus are aiming to sign Real Madrid attacker Marco Asensio on a free deal next year. He was linked with a summer exit but eventually stayed put.

The likes of Arsenal and Liverpool were linked with a move for Asensio in the summer window but signed other forwards to boost their attacking line. While the Gunners signed Gabriel Jesus from Manchester City, the Reds bought Darwin Nunez from Benfica.

But his decision to stay put at the Santiago Bernabeu hasn't turned out well so far. He has played just 47 minutes of football across competitions for Real Madrid but has still managed to score one goal.

74 @TotalasensioV2 Stop it Asensio

Stop it Asensio https://t.co/sQsdTAoWva

Asesnio was picked by Luis Enrique in Spain's squad for their two UEFA Nations League encounters in the ongoing international break. He assisted their only goal in a 2-1 defeat to Switzerland on Saturday, September 24.

"The reaction to his frustration has been very good" - Real Madrid boss Carlo Ancelotti on Marco Asensio's lack of game time

Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti reflected on Marco Asensio's reaction to a lack of game time this season. The forward was visibly frustrated after he wasn't brought on in a La Liga encounter against Mallorca despite being asked to warm up.

Opening up on how Asensio has reacted in training, Ancelotti said ahead of Los Blancos' Champions League encounter against RB Leipzig on September 14 (via Football Espana):

“You cannot consider him young-young nor a veteran. At this moment he has to put up with it, he is doing well. The reaction to his [outburst of] frustration has been very good, he trained very well yesterday and he has done very well today.

“This is what has to happen when a player gets angry. There are two reactions, train better or give up. He has a chance to play tomorrow.”

Madrid Zone @theMadridZone Marco Asensio has provided 10 assists in 22 apps for Spain since January 2018 in all competitions, more than any other player. 🤝 Marco Asensio has provided 10 assists in 22 apps for Spain since January 2018 in all competitions, more than any other player. @OptaJose 🇪🇸 Marco Asensio has provided 10 assists in 22 apps for Spain since January 2018 in all competitions, more than any other player. @OptaJose ⭐️🤝 https://t.co/Saq152zpzR

The winger scored in the encounter after coming on as a substitute, helping Madrid register a 2-0 win.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far