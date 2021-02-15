Juventus plotting summer move for Austrian wonderkid - Reports

According to Calciomercato, Serie A champions Juventus are frontrunners to sign Austrian teenage sensation Yusuf Demir from Rapid Wien. The 17-year-old has been touted as one of the best talents to emerge from Austria in recent years and his talents have garnered attention from top clubs across Europe.

Demir made his debut for Austrian-based club Rapid Wien in 2019 and has been part of the first-team setup ever since. He was handed one start in six appearances in the league for Rapid Wien last season. The winger provided one assist and created five big chances for his team.

Demir has been more involved in the first team in the current campaign, making three starts. He has scored twice and has one assist to his name in the Austrian top flight this season. The 17-year-old has also appeared four times for the Vienna outfit in the Europa League, scoring once.

Rapid Wien's Yusuf Demir looks to be an exciting prospect.

He takes over 4 shots and intercepts the ball 2.51 times per 90 mins.

Yusuf Demir can play on either side of the flanks or as an attacking midfielder. His versatility, intelligence, and ability on the ball have caught the eye of clubs across Europe, including RB Salzburg, Manchester City and Real Madrid.

Juventus is among a host of clubs looking to snap up Yusuf Demir

Reports claim Juventus are ahead in the race to sign Yusuf Demir, as they began talks with his club last summer. However, the deal failed to materialize due to a difference in their respective valuations of the Austrian.

Manchester City, who are always scouting the football world in search of the next big talent, have also set their sights on Demir. City's recent interest in the 17-year-old has not deterred Juventus, who are confident they can sign the teenager in the summer.

Rapid Wien are reportedly open to letting the teenager take the next step in his career, but only for the right price.