Juventus priced out of move for Tottenham Hotspur star - Reports

According to Calciomercato, Juventus' plan to sign Harry Kane has hit a wall as Tottenham Hotspur have placed a hefty £150m price tag on their star man. The Bianconeri are interested in the Englishman but could be discouraged by such a heavy price tag.

Harry Kane is widely regarded as one of the best strikers of his generation and has repeatedly proven his worth through goals for his boyhood club Tottenham. The Englishman graduated from Spur's academy in 2011. After multiple loan spells over the next two years, he finally broke into the first team in 2013 and has since scored over 200 goals for Tottenham.

Kane, however, could soon be on the move as he has attracted interest from clubs, both in England and abroad. While he has enjoyed numerous individual successes, his time in London has been marked by a lack of trophies and a move to the Serie A champions would present a chance to end that barren run.

Reports claim Tottenham have set an asking price of about £150m on the striker, whose current contract runs until 2024. It would be almost impossible for Juventus to pay such an astronomical figure for Kane, considering the financial impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on clubs across Europe.

Juventus seeking to add firepower to their attack with Harry Kane

Juventus are looking to rebuild in the summer under manager Andrea Pirlo and are in the market for a striker. The Turin side have been linked to strikers like Genoa's Gianluca Scamacca and Fiorentina's Dušan Vlahović in recent months they look to add more firepower to their attack.

The bulk of the goalscoring duties at Juventus this season have been placed on the aging Cristiano Ronaldo and Atletico Madrid loanee Alvaro Morata, who is rather injury-prone. Acquiring Harry Kane would be a huge accomplishment for the Serie A side as they would be getting one of the best strikers in the world.

Kane could single-handedly help the Italian giants in their pursuit of a first Champions League title in over 20 years and strengthen their dominance in the league. The Englishman is an in-demand player and has also attracted interest from other top European sides including Real Madrid, Manchester United and Manchester City.