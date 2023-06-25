Juventus propose direct swap deal as they look to sign Arsenal midfielder Thomas Partey: Reports

Juventus have proposed to include Liverpool flop Arthur Melo in a direct swap deal for Arsenal midfielder Thomas Partey, according to Italian outlet Tutto Juve.

Partey, 30, has been an important player for the Gunners since joining them from Atletico Madrid for €50 million in 2020. He has bagged five goals and four assists from 99 appearances across competitions for the club and often acted as the glue between defense and attack. The midfielder was also integral to their Premier League title push in the 2022-23 season.

However, there are doubts about the Ghana international's future at Arsenal, with a departure emerging as a strong possibility. The Athletic recently reported that both the club and the player's representatives are exploring a potential transfer as he enters the final two years of his contract.

According to CBS Sports, Partey is attracting significant interest from the middle east, with three Saudi Pro League clubs keen on acquiring him. Al-Nassr, Al-Ahli and Al-Khaleej are all reportedly vying for his services this summer.

The former Atletico Madrid star, though, prefers to continue playing in Europe, amidst interest from Juventus. He has his heart set on joining the Serie A giants despite interest from Saudi Arabian clubs, as per transfer expert Fabrizio Romano.

Juventus, meanwhile, are not willing to meet Arsenal's asking price of €20 million despite the sum being half of what Saudi clubs are prepared to pay. Their revenue has taken a hit after being docked 10 points in Serie A last term for capital gains violations, thus missing out on Champions League qualification.

The Bianconeri have thus come up with a plan to convince the Gunners to sell Partey to them. According to the aforementioned source, they have proposed to include former Liverpool loanee Arthur in a direct swap deal for the Ghanaian.

It's worth noting that Arthur, 26, spent the 2022-23 season on loan at Liverpool. However, the Brazil international found playing time hard to come by at Anfield, clocking just 13 minutes of action across competitions. He is due to return to Turin after the Reds decided against making his move permanent for €37.5 million.

Despite Arthur's struggles in England last term, Juventus value him at around €40 million. The Serie A giants hope Arsenal will consider taking the Brazilian in a direct swap deal for Partey as they monitored him one and a half years ago.

Arsenal hard at work on incomings

Arsenal are determined to build on the progress they made under Mikel Arteta last season. They are expected to make Chelsea attacker Kai Havertz their first signing of the summer. According to multiple reports, they have agreed a deal worth €75.7 million with the Blues for the Germany international.

West Ham captain Declan Rice, meanwhile, remains the Gunners' top target for the summer. They have had two offers, with the latest worth over €100 million rejected by the Irons. Despite facing stiff competition from Manchester City, Arteta's side reportedly remain positive about signing the Englishman.

The north London giants, meanwhile, are also working on a deal to sign Ajax defender Jurrien Timber. They remain in talks over a deal for the Dutchman despite having a €35 million offer rejected last week. The Amsterdam-based club are holding out for a sum of €58.2 million.

