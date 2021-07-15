Juventus provide update on Cristiano Ronaldo's future - Reports

Juventus are expecting Cristiano Ronaldo to return to the club ahead of the 2021-22 season, according to DAZN as tweeted by Fabrizio Romano. The Portuguese forward has been the subject of immense transfer speculation regarding a move away from Turin over the last few months.

Ronaldo signed for Juventus back in 2018 and has scored an astounding 101 goals and provided 22 assists in 133 appearances for the club. He has thrived on an individual level, winning multiple personal accolades.

However, his performances have drawn criticism as well. Ronaldo has failed to help Juventus win the elusive UEFA Champions League trophy since arriving. He also saw his side lose the Serie A title to Inter Milan in the recently concluded season.

Why is Cristiano Ronaldo under the scanner at Juventus?

It is common knowledge that the performances of Ronaldo will always be subjected to extra scrutiny. However, at Juventus, his massive salary has added further pressure. Hence, despite scoring at an inhumane rate over the last three seasons, his tenure at Juventus has been termed a failure by several fans and pundits.

Juventus have a contract with Cristiano Ronaldo until the end of the 2021/22 season. No decision has been made on the player's future at the club as yet.

The Bianconeri were dealt a harsh reality check last season after losing the Serie A title for the first time in a decade. It is believed that the top management at the club are keen to reshuffle their squad ahead of the new season.

Part of that change might also affect Ronaldo's position at the club financially. His massive salary slips consume a substantial chunk of the wage bill at Juventus. With the COVID-19 pandemic also negatively impacting finances, the financial repercussions of having Ronaldo are being weighed up. This has put the five-time Ballon d'Or winner under the scanner at Juventus.

What does Cristiano Ronaldo want to do?

On the other side of the coin, CR7 himself is less than pleased with Juventus, according to reports. Constant rumors of the club wanting to part ways with him, endless blame for every single defeat and questions about his commitment to the team have irked the Portuguese superstar.

It is believed he is also keen to find a new solution for himself by parting ways with Juventus in the coming weeks.

What has Juventus said?

All reports and rumors aside, Juventus' official statement so far has seen the Turin club back their star player for the coming season. When asked about the future of the 36-year-old, Juventus vice-president Pavel Nedved said:

“Cristiano is on holiday. We have no signal from his entourage that he wants to leave. We’re waiting for him and he will return around July 25 as scheduled."

It remains to be seen how the Cristiano Ronaldo-Juventus saga will play out in the coming weeks.

