Juventus, PSG and Bayern interested in signing Manchester United star - Reports

According to Fichajes, Manchester United have turned their attention to signing AC Milan goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma, as David de Gea's future hangs in the balance. The Manchester United shot-stopper could quit the club in the summer with three European heavyweights reportedly keen on his signature.

After making the move to Manchester United from Atletico Madrid over a decade ago, De Gea has stamped his name as one of the greatest goalkeepers to grace the Premier League.

The Spanish goalkeeper has helped the club to three major trophies, including the FA Cup, the Carabao Cup, and the Premier League title in 2013 when club coaching legend Sir Alex Ferguson was at the helm.

However, the 30-year-old has struggled for form in recent years and currently looks to be on a steady downward spiral. His performances have been riddled with several individual blunders, prompting the Manchester United faithful to call for Dean Henderson to replace him in the team's starting XI.

Dean Henderson will look to leave United if he's not assured of the No.1 role next season. Premier League clubs interested but figures at United feel club need to sell De Gea #mufc https://t.co/tJ3HYhUK6C — Samuel Luckhurst (@samuelluckhurst) February 22, 2021

Reports claim that Manchester United are now looking to cash in on the Spaniard while his marker value is still high. Many European giants are keen on De Gea’s signature, including Serie A champions Juventus, Champions League winners Bayern Munich, and Ligue 1 champions Paris Saint-Germain.

Juventus and Bayern Munich are reportedly looking to replace Wojciech Szczesny and Manuel Neuer, respectively, as both goalkeepers have proven to be unreliable in the current campaign.

Neuer, in particular, is entering the end of his career and Bayern Munich have identified the Manchester United goalkeeper as a potential long-term replacement.

Manchester United have struggled to perform defensively this season and David de Gea has to take his fair share of the blame. Ole Gunnar Solksjear’s men have managed just eight clean sheets in 25 Premier League outings. They currently have the fourth-worst ratio in the top half of the league table when it comes to conceding goals.

De Gea has greatly underperformed in recent months and has received stick from both Manchester United fans and former players.

Re the David de Gea debate...



- Aston Villa sit top of the league in stats for goalkeepers claiming high crosses (29)



- Manchester United rank 20th with just three crosses claimed by the goalkeeper all season#mufc pic.twitter.com/Zr9C0DCHSC — Dan Coombs (@DanCFootball) February 22, 2021

Former Manchester United star Paul Scholes recently stated that De Gea is becoming a major problem for the Red Devils. Speaking on BT Sport following the United's hard-earned 3-1 win over Newcastle United, Scholes said:

“Yeah, the clean sheet record is not good enough. We mentioned it before the game, I think that is the biggest weakness in this team."

“David again, so sloppy, it's becoming a real problem. United had one out for two or three corners, this is the one where David again punches it into a really bad area," Scholes noted.