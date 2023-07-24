Juventus reach agreement in principle to sign 26-year-old Barcelona star for around €20 million – Reports

Juventus have reportedly reached an agreement in principle to sign Barcelona star Franck Kessie for a fee of around €20 million this summer.

Kessie, 26, has been put up for sale since the end of the 2022-23 campaign as the Blaugrana are currently in dire need of cash. He is allegedly keen to stay and fight for his place at Camp Nou but over the past couple of weeks, he is thought to have accepted his fate.

According to Il Tempo, Juventus have edged ahead of their competition to snap up the Ivorian midfielder in the ongoing summer transfer window. They have reached an agreement to add the player to their ranks in a permanent deal worth up to €20 million in the future.

Kessie, whose current contract is set to expire in June 2026, could opt to secure a move to the Bianconeri as he is undesired at his current club. He would pop up as a first-team starter alongside Manuel Locatelli and Adrien Rabiot in Massimiliano Allegri's 3-5-2 system.

A 2021-22 Scudetto winner, Kessie would also act as an apt replacement for Paul Pogba at the Allianz Stadium. He could fit in like a glove in the Frenchman's place due to his earlier experience in the Serie A.

Should the box-to-box operator opt to remain at Barcelona, he would find it difficult to get considerable first-team action. He is currently behind Ilkay Gundogan, Pedri, Frenkie de Jong, and Gavi in the pecking order.

Kessie, who joined Barcelona on a free switch after leaving AC Milan last summer, failed to impress Xavi Hernandez with his on-pitch displays last season. He started just 16 of his 43 matches across competitions, registering three goals and as many assists along the way.

Barcelona president opines on star's future

Earlier this month, Barcelona president Joan Laporta provided a transfer update on out-of-favor star Franck Kessie. He told La Vanguardia:

"We don't know anything formally yet, but if he wants to leave, we will respect his decision. If he stays, he can be really useful for us."

Meanwhile, Clement Lenglet has also been rumored to leave the Catalan outfit this summer. He is said to be waiting for his team to agree a fee with Tottenham Hotspur ahead of a permanent transfer, as per SPORT.

Asked to shed light on the 28-year-old star's situation, Laporta replied:

"I think we will reach an agreement with Spurs for Lenglet."

Apart from Kessie and Lenglet, Barcelona are also reportedly keen to cash in on a number of other first-team players this summer. They could also sell Ferran Torres, Nico Gonzalez, Sergino Dest, and Alex Collado.