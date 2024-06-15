Juventus ready to make surprise swap deal offer to Arsenal - Reports

According to Tuttojuve, Juventus are looking to make a swap deal for Arsenal defender Jakub Kiwior that would send Arthur Melo the opposite way.

Juve signed Melo for £61 million in 2020 from Barcelona. However, he hasn't been at his best for a long time, struggling in loan stints at Liverpool and Fiorentina.

Despite that, the Brazilian is still only 27 and remains a key player for the Old Lady. Kiwior, on the other hand, joined Arsenal in 2023 January from Spezia. He has since proven himself to be an important player.

Kiwior is versatile and often plays as a left-back. His potential is clearly evident and the Pole is tipped to become a household star in the future. Hence, Juventus' interest is not surprising.

On the other hand, Mikel Arteta is understood to be a fan of Melo. The Brazilian's quality has never been in doubt. He can become a key player for Arsenal if he can regain his form.

Melo is akin to Jorginho in his playing style. He is also younger than the Italian. Hence, Melo could prove to be a valuable addition to the Gunners' side if a swap deal indeed takes place.

Milan interested in Arsenal defender Jakub Kiwior: Reports

Juventus are not the only top Serie A club interested in Jakub Kiwior. As per Daily Cannon, AC Milan are also keeping tabs on the Poland international.

Kiwior's Serie A experience with Spezia makes him an interesting prospect for Italian clubs. The defender is also on a modest salary, as per reports. He also fits Milan's recruiting strategy.

The Rossoneri are reportedly prioritizing signing young and promising players. Kiwior, 24, has proven he has a bright future ahead. The left-footed players is versatile and has a great passing range.

Arsenal already have William Saliba, Ganriel Magalhaes, and Jurrien Timber in their ranks. Hence, Kiwior's departure is not completely off the cards despite the Pole playing a key role since his arrival.