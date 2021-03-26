Juventus ready to part ways with star forward - Reports

Juventus are reportedly ready to offload Argentinian star Paulo Dybala in the summer. The forward has failed to string a run of games together due to injuries this season, and the Bianconeri management seems to have lost faith in the Argentine.

Paulo Dybala has only made 11 appearances in Serie A for Juventus this season and is currently nursing a knee injury that he sustained last month. Andrea Pirlo has reportedly lost patience with the forward and is ready to cash in on him in the summer.

Juventus vice-president Pavel Nedved was asked about Dybala's future at the club. The former Bianconeri man insinuated that the club were ready to move on from the Argentine:

"We missed Paulo, he would have guaranteed us offensive variants and goals. He has a contract for another year and I have nothing else to add to what Paratici and President Agnelli have already said. But it is clear that at Juventus we evaluate every market opportunity"

Nedved also recently announced that Juventus had no plans to sell Cristiano Ronaldo in the summer, and that the club were also ready to back Andrea Pirlo as their coach going forward. He told DAZN, as reported by Football Italia:

"As far as I am concerned, Ronaldo won't leave. He has a contract until June 2022, and he will stay. We'll see what will happen afterwards. Cristiano Ronaldo pushed us towards the Olympus of football, both on technically and in terms of image. He scored more than 100 goals in 120 matches, and, besides, he dragged us into the Champions League."

He continued, saying:

"Pirlo is and will be the Juventus coach, that's 100 per cent sure. We have begun a new project with him, knowing we would face difficulties. We wanted to do something more, but we could not manage to do so. We are calm, Pirlo has everything to become a great coach."

Juventus are currently 3rd in the Serie A, ten points behind Inter Milan at the top of the table. The Bianconeri look likely to miss out on the Scudetto for the first time in nine years.

Juventus will explore swap deals for Paulo Dybala

Paulo Dybala in action for Juventus

Juventus are reportedly interested in using Paulo Dybala in a swap deal to bolster their squad.

According to Corriere dello Sport, the Bianconeri are interested in Barcelona's Antoine Griezmann and PSG's Mauro Icardi as potential candidates in a swap-deal for Paulo Dybala. Nedved is reportedly afraid that the Argentine will not fetch a high enough transfer fee due to his injury record, and would prefer to use him in a swap deal.

