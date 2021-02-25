Juventus and Real Madrid ready to lock horns over Serie A star - Reports

Juventus and Real Madrid are reportedly ready to go head-to-head for the signature of Sassuolo midfielder Manuel Locatelli. The Italian midfielder has impressed in the heart of Sassuolo's midfield this season and has caught the eye of the two European giants.

Juventus are long-time admirers of Locatelli, with Andrea Pirlo keen to bring in the 23-year old to shore up the midfield. The former AC Milan youth player was often compared to Andrea Pirlo during his time with the Rossoneri.

Zinedine Zidane is ready to usher in a new era at Real Madrid, and sees Locatelli as a part of the clubs' future. Los Blancos have an ageing midfield and Zidane is ready to bring in younger players who can be part of the next generation at Real Madrid.

According to Calciomercato, Locatelli would prefer to stay in Italy, which would make Juventus the favourites to land the Italian. Reports suggest the midfielder will cost around €30 million, which means Juventus will have to sell first a few players in order to buy the Sassuolo man. Rumors also claim Juventus are willing to sell any two of Adrien Rabiot, Federico Bernardeschi or Aaron Ramsey to get the Manuel Locatelli deal over the line.

New contacts for Manuel Locatelli, Juventus wants to understand what their competitors will do

The report states Zidane will also be keeping an eye on Eduardo Camavinga and Florian Neuhaus as potential midfield options. The young midfielders are two of Europe's most exciting prospects and a move to Real Madrid would be seen as the next step in their careers.

Los Blancos are also reportedly interested in Bayern Munich midfielder Leon Goretzka, but the Bavarians are unlikely to part ways with the German midfielder.

Juventus and Real Madrid are in for a huge summer

Andrea Pirlo needs his Juventus side to pick up form

Juventus and Real Madrid have both struggled domestically this season, and are in danger of failing to defend their respective league crowns.

Juventus are currently 3rd in Serie A, eight points behind Inter Milan, with a game in hand on the league leaders. Andrea Pirlo's side cannot afford to slip up in the league if they are to retain their Serie A crown.

Real Madrid, on the other hand, are in a slightly better position than Juventus. Zidane's side are currently 2nd in the La Liga, three points behind league leaders Atletico Madrid, although Los Blancos have played a game more than Diego Simeone's side.

Both sides have been unexpectedly poor this season With their domestic competitors only getting stronger, one can expect Juventus and Real Madrid to splurge in the summer to get back to their dominant best.