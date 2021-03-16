Juventus set sights on two La Liga strikers for summer transfer - Reports

Juventus are set to sign a striker in the summer transfer window and are reportedly interested in two La Liga forwards.

Alvaro Morata has been the Old Lady's only recognized striker this season and, alongside Cristiano Ronaldo, has performed reasonably well. However, the club believe the reason for their early elimination from the UEFA Champions League was the lack of proper back-ups in the striking department.

Juventus were eliminated in the Round of 16 of Europe's premier club competition by Porto, who went through on away goals after the tie ended 4-4 on aggregate.

The Portuguese giants won the first leg 2-1 at home before Juventus reversed the scoreline in Turin, forcing the tie into extra-time. Sergio Oliviera scored another goal in extra-time, leaving Juventus needing to score two. They only managed one, through Morata, and were eliminated.

According to Calciomercato, Juventus targeted a few attackers in the January transfer window, but could not complete a deal. They have made signing a striker a priority for the upcoming summer transfer window.

The report states that Juventus's search for a new striker has now been narrowed down to two – Sevilla's Youssef En-Nesyri and Real Sociedad's Alexander Isak are the two strikers Juventus want to add to their squad in the summer..

How have Youssef En-Nesyri and Alexander Isak fared as Juventus prepare a move?

Youssef En-Nesyri is a Juventus target

En-Nesyri has scored 20 times in 40 appearances for Sevilla this season and has played well in Europe as well. Even though Sevilla were eliminated in the Round of 16 by Borussia Dortmund, En-Nesyri scored both their goals in the second leg at Signal Iduna Park.

Isak has scored 12 times in 23 appearances in the league for Sociedad this season.

Juve are also fretting over the future of Cristiano Ronaldo, who is not certain to stay in Turin beyond this season.

If they do lose the Portuguese superstar, then their striker hunt will have to take a different course. Neither En-Nesyri nor Isak are able enough, yet, to take Ronaldo's place in the squad.

With the Binaconceri seemingly set to lose their hold on the Scudetto, a rebuild is necessary this summer.