Juventus slap modest price-tag on Paul Pogba amid interest from Saudi Pro League club Al-Ahli: Reports

Juventus have put a price tag of just €10 million on Paul Pogba as he attracts interest from Saudi Arabia, according to La Gazzetta dello Sport (via Get Football News Italy).

It was reported by the aforementioned source that the club interested in signing Pogba were Al-Ahli and not Saudi Pro League champions Al-Ittihad. Al-Ahli recently signed Brazil forward Roberto Firmino on a free transfer after his contract with Liverpool came to an end.

They now want to bolster their midfield and are interested in signing Paul Pogba. The Saudi Arabian outfit, however, first want to examine the France midfielder's fitness before putting their plans into action. This is on the back of an injury-ridden 2022-23 season for the midfielder at Juventus.

Paul Pogba had a disappointing season in Serie A last time around following his free transfer from Manchester United. The central midfielder could only make 10 appearances across all competitions and contributed just one assist.

Despite interest from Al-Ahli, Pogba is keen to find his good form at the Allianz Stadium with Juventus also in no rush at the moment. However, should he decide to leave, the Old Lady will not come in his way and will offload him for as little as €10 million.

This is a far cry from the time when Pogba was sold to Manchester United for a then world record fee of €105 million (£89 million).

The reason why Juventus are willing to sell Pogba for just €10 million is that they are still making a profit on the Frenchman since he arrived on a free transfer.

Should Pogba move to Saudi Arabia, he would be another star to join a club in the Middle East this summer. The likes of Karim Benzema, N'Golo Kante and Ruben Neves have already joined clubs in the Saudi Pro League over the past few months.

Paul Pogba is more well-known for his first spell at Juventus

Paul Pogba is currently in his second spell at Juventus. His two spells with the Turin giants are sandwiched by six years at Manchester United. The France midfielder had an excellent first spell at Juventus which prompted United to fork out a world transfer record to sign him back in 2016.

Pogba made 178 appearances for the Old Lady during his first spell at the club. He went on to contribute 34 goals and 40 assists during his trophy-laden time in Italy. Paul Pogba won numerous honors, including four Serie A titles and two Copa Italia cups. He also guided Juventus to the 2015 UEFA Champions League final where they eventually lost to Barcelona in Berlin.

Paul Pogba was also part of the 2018 France squad which lifted the World Cup in Russia, beating Croatia in the final. He was, however, playing for Manchester United back then.

Poll : 0 votes