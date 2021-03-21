Juventus stance on Cristiano Ronaldo's potential exit revealed - Reports

Juventus man Cristiano Ronaldo has been linked with his former clubs Real Madrid and Manchester United ahead of the summer transfer window.

Ever since Juventus crashed out of the UEFA Champions League in the Round of, there has been a lot of speculation around Cristiano Ronaldo's future. He has been linked with a return to Real Madrid as well as with Manchester United.

Cristiano Ronaldo's current contract with Juventus will run out in the summer of 2022. According to Eurosport, Juventus have decided not to sit down for talks with Cristiano Ronaldo as they are not thinking about selling him this summer.

Juventus not contemplating selling Cristiano Ronaldo this summer

Cristiano Ronaldo has spoken after Juventus' dramatic Champions League exit 👀 pic.twitter.com/MIRuYS1Xyk — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) March 13, 2021

Juventus are not planning to hold talks with Cristiano Ronaldo unless the player himself asks for one. The Bianconeri value how much money he makes off the pitch and also believe that he has the quality to guide them to success.

The report adds that Juventus haven't received any hints of Ronaldo wanting to leave. If he does end up leaving the club in the summer, it will be his own decision as the club are quite happy to keep him.

Juventus chief Fabio Paratici dismissed rumours linking Ronaldo with an exit last week. He said:

"It makes me laugh. I never imagined Ronaldo could be put into question. I grew up in a small town and I heard people discussing [Michel] Platini, [Ganni] Rivera, [Roberto] Baggio, top players inside bars.

“Ronaldo won five Ballon d’ors, I don’t know how many Champions League titles. He won so many trophies and scored so many goals at Juventus. It's a privilege to have him here, we are happy to have him here.

Advertisement

However, Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane did little to quell rumours of Cristiano Ronaldo making a return to the Santiago Bernabeu. He told SkyItalia:

"Yes, it may be [true]. We know Cristiano, we know the person he is and everything he has done here.

"But now he's a Juventus player and we must respect this. Now, let's see what the future will be. I was lucky enough to coach him and he is very impressive. Right now, he's helping Juventus."

"He surely represents the future of Juventus.”

Juventus are currently third on the Serie A table and cannot afford to slip up as they look to keep league leaders Inter Milan within their sights. They take on Benevento today and will need to take all three points to keep themselves in the hunt for a tenth consecutive Serie A title.

Cristiano Ronaldo has 115 G/A in 118 games for Juventus.



But I’m supposed to believe he’s the one bringing them down. pic.twitter.com/SHN4rTWjQM — Amaan. (@amaanseven) March 14, 2021