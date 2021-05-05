Juventus star attracting interest from Premier League side - Reports

Everton have set their sights on signing Wojciech Szczesny in the summer. The Toffees are keen on adding a world-class keeper and see the Juventus star as the ideal fit.

As per a report in TuttoJuve, Everton are eager to sign the 31-year-old former Arsenal keeper. Carlo Ancelotti is reportedly confident of getting the shot-stopper for around £10 million.

Wojciech Szczesny com o filho Liam em um momento de pura fofura 🥰🥺🤗⚪⚫ pic.twitter.com/cnsXWbLhfJ — Bianconeri Brasil (@bianconeribra) May 4, 2021

Everton are currently not happy with Jordan Pickford as the Englishman has been committing a few too many mistakes in goal. The Merseyside club is now looking to sign a keeper who can challenge Pickford and take Everton to the next level.

Carlo Ancelotti has signed Robin Olsen on loan from AS Roma, but he has failed to push Jordan Pickford. Ancelotti is thus eyeing Wojciech Szczesny as Juventus are reportedly open to selling him in the summer, with Gianluigi Donnarumma being their top target.

It's mad to think that Gianluigi Donnarumma is still just 21 years old 🤯pic.twitter.com/bvgHdsczUk — Goal (@goal) September 9, 2020

AC Milan have not managed to get Donnarumma to sign a new deal at San Siro. His contract expires in the summer, and the Italian is set to leave the club soon. Chelsea and PSG are also interested in the keeper, but Juventus are leading the race.

Gianluigi Donnarumma urged to reject Juventus offer and stay on at AC Milan

Gianluigi Donnarumma's future has been in the balance for a long time as he has not signed a new deal at AC Milan. Former AC Milan goalkeeper Giovanni Galli has advised the Italian to stay on at San Siro, but that looks highly doubtful now. Galli said:

"Why shouldn't he stay? Milan have changed. There are new people inside the control room, people who represent the history of the club. If I were him, I would think twice before leaving. He was there during challenging moments. It would be a pity to go now.

"I have the feeling he will stay. I am one of his first fans. He chose Milan when he was 14, even if Inter were close to signing him. I can't imagine him with another jersey. Gigio can make history at Milan. He is the only player who can break Paolo Maldini's appearance record."

Chelsea and PSG are also looking to offer Gianluigi Donnarumma a big contract, but he reportedly prefers a move to Juventus.