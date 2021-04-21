Juventus star attracts interest from Premier League clubs this summer - Reports

Juventus defender Merih Demiral has reportedly attracted interest from a host of Premier League clubs.

Leicester City were constantly linked with the Turkish center-back last summer. Some reports even suggested that the Foxes made an offer for the player, but the Bianconeri turned it down.

According to Italian outlet Calciomercato, Merih Demiral is once again on the radar of top English clubs, including Liverpool, as they look to strengthen their squads ahead of the new season.

Merih Demiral joined Juventus from Sassuolo in 2019. He has made 20 appearances for the club in Serie A, scoring 1 goal.

On the international stage, the 23-year-old has represented Turkey 19 times since making his debut in 2018. He is set to compete in the European Championships alongside other young Turkish defenders like Liverpool's Ozan Kabak and Leicester City's Caglar Soyuncu.

Juventus want €40 million for Merih Demiral

Juventus were previously not keen on selling Merih Demiral. However, the situation has now changed.

The Serie A giants are now willing to sell the defender but only at the "right price." According to Calciomercato, they want a minimum of €40 million for the player.

The report added that Juventus will not be interested in letting Merih Demiral go on a loan deal or a loan-to-buy deal in the summer.

With Juventus loosening their demands, it will be interesting to see which club will make a move for Merih Demiral this summer. Leicester City are expected to be one of the clubs that will pursue his signature when the summer transfer window opens.