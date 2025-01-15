Juventus star interested in joining Manchester United amid interest from Arsenal - Reports

Juventus midfielder Douglas Luiz would prefer a move to Manchester United over Arsenal, according to TuttoMercatoWeb. The Brazilian moved to Turin last summer from Aston Villa for a reported €50 million but is apparently eager to return to the Premier League.

The Red Devils are not expected to reinforce their squad this summer. New head coach Ruben Amorim have been working on a tight budget and appears to be focusing on improving the players at hand.

Manchester United have endured a slow start under the Portuguese manager but they have started to show improvements. The Red Devils recently secured a hard-fought 2-2 draw against Liverpool in the Premier League.

Amorim's men then knocked out Arsenal from the FA Cup in the third round over the weekend. The Portuguese could be tempted to focus on the midfield this year, with Christian Eriksen out of contract in six months.

Casemiro has already entered the final 18 months of his contract and his future also remains uncertain. Manuel Ugarte and Kobbie Mainoo have done well together in recent games but Manchester United need more personnel in the middle of the park.

It now appears that Douglas Luiz is ready to move to Old Trafford this month. The 26-year-old was previously eyed by Arsenal but apparently prefers to join the Red Devils instead. However, a January move is quite unlikely.

Are Arsenal battling Manchester United for a Brentford forward?

As per ESPN, Manchester United have reportedly set their sights on Brentford's Bryan Mbeumo, who is also wanted by Arsenal. The Cameroonian has been a hit at the Gtech Community Stadium since arriving from Troyes in 2019.

This season, the 25-year-old has registered 13 goals and set up four more from 25 games across competitions. As per the aforementioned report, the Bees are likely to let him go for £40 million, which will suit the Red Devils.

Ruben Amorim is looking for attacking reinforcements at the moment, with Marcus Rashford expected to leave Old Trafford this month. Mbeumo is proven in the Premier League and could be a fine replacement for the English.

However, Manchester United will face competition from Arsenal in the race for the Cameroonian. The Gunners are also in the market for attacking reinforcements this month.

Mikel Arteta has been thrust into action following Gabriel Jesus' ACL injury. The Brazilian isn't expected to play again this season, so the north London side could be tempted to move for Mbeumo.

