Juventus could be stripped of their last Serie A title and relegated to Serie B - Reports

Juventus could be stripped of their 2019-20 Serie A title if the club are found guilty of false accounting. The Italian club could potentially also be relegated to Serie B once the investigation is over.

As per a report in Daily Mail, Italian police are investigating a €50 million profit mentioned by the club in the 24-month period. The report adds that Juventus club offices were raided this weekend and the club's president Andrea Agnelli and vice-president Pavel Nedved are under investigation.

CODACONS group (a consumer rights watchdog) president Marco Donzelli spoke to TMW regarding the raids and confirmed that they had found irregularities in the books. They claimed the Serie A side were falsely gaining an advantage over their competition and told the media:

"The accusatory system is very serious and throws a sinister light on the last football championships, also because there has been a real Juventus dominance in recent years, which ended in the past year. If Juventus were to have illegitimately gained an advantage over rival clubs with operations of this type, then the regularity of the last football championships would fail and, as a consequence, the Federation and the Authority for market competition will have to intervene and sanction those responsible."

"Beyond individual responsibilities, the club will not be exempt from punishment. For this reason and to protect thousands of fans, we will present a complaint to the Antitrust and the Federal Prosecutor's Office asking for the relegation to Serie B for Juventus and the revocation of the last league titles won in the shadow of these potentially illegal operations," they added.

Are Juventus getting relegated to Serie B again?

The Calciopoli scandal of 2006 stunned the world of football and saw Juventus, along with Fiorentina and Lazio, getting relegated to Serie B. The Italian sides were found guilty of match-fixing but only the Old Lady were handed relegation to the second tier after an appeal.

Earlier this summer, Juventus were threatened with relegation to Serie B after they joined forces to create the Super League. Despite nine of the other 12 founder clubs leaving the project even before it took off, Juventus are still a part of the breakaway league with Real Madrid and Barcelona.

