Juventus talisman Cristiano Ronaldo unhappy with Manchester United swap deal links - Reports

Rumors surrounding Cristiano Ronaldo's future are once again dominating the back pages, with the Juventus attacker being linked with a sensational return to Manchester United. The Portuguese star has been in stunning form in the 2020-21 and has led Juventus' faltering title charge from the front under Andrea Pirlo.

However, reports have emerged that Juventus will look to include him in a swap deal to re-sign Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba. According to Marca via Juvefc.com, Cristiano Ronaldo is unhappy with the idea that he could be used in the swap deal to complete Pogba's return to Turin.

While Pogba's Manchester United career has not gone as planned after his world-record move to Old Trafford in 2016, Cristiano Ronaldo has continued to bang in the goals for Juventus. The former Real Madrid attacker has aged like fine wine despite being 35 years of age and has shown no signs of slowing down.

Cristiano Ronaldo unlikely to swap Manchester United for Juventus

Speculation surrounding Cristiano Ronaldo's future is unlikely to slow down anytime soon, with the January transfer window set to open in the coming days. While there is virtually no chance of the Portuguese star securing a transfer midseason, it has been suggested that Manchester United could be amongst his suitors if the Bianconeri do decide to let him go next summer.

Earlier this season, Juventus director Fabio Paratici poured cold water over rumors that Cristiano Ronaldo could leave the club and return to Manchester United. Speaking to DAZN (quotes via Goal), the Italian assured fans that the Portuguese star is set to remain at the Allianz Stadium.

"I can reassure you about Cristiano Ronaldo’s future here at Juventus. We don’t pay too much attention to transfers rumors, there is lots of news every day.”

Nonetheless, Cristiano Ronaldo continues to be linked with a transfer in the summer of 2021. While rumors have suggested that he could well be on the move, the Portuguese star remains committed as ever and has shown no indication that he wants to secure a transfer.

