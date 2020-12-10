Juventus targeting Aston Villa midfielder Douglas Luiz - Reports

After impressing under Dean Smith, Aston Villa midfielder Douglas Luiz has reportedly caught the eye of Juventus manager Andrea Pirlo.

The Brazilian has been a key component in an overachieving Aston Villa side this season and has operated just in front of the defense. The combative midfielder has provided a shield in front of his side's defense and has been putting in strong performances in every game. Luiz has played nine games for Aston Villa this season and leads the pass completion charts for his team with 84%.

Douglas Luiz has been excellent for Aston Villa this season

According to TuttoMercatoWeb, Juventus have identified Luiz as a potential replacement for the likes of Sami Khedira, Blaise Matuidi and Emre Can. Juventus currently do not have a midfielder like the Brazilian, who can sit in front of the defense and win tackles in midfield.

Luiz, however, has also been linked with a move back to former club Manchester City. Pep Guardiola's side would like to bring in the midfielder to replace the aging Fernandinho and can activate Luiz's buyback-clause of £25 million to sign the Brazilian.

Andrea Pirlo has not been able to figure out Juventus' midfield

✍️ | 'It's a very good thing to be able to play here without any difficulty' - Douglas Luiz is thriving at #AVFC.



The 22-year-old is concentrating solely on life at Villa Park after settling in under Dean Smith, and in the second city.



Read more: https://t.co/HT4Anllxij — John Townley (@johntownley11) December 9, 2020

The Brazilian international is contracted with Aston Villa till 2023 and would not come cheap if Juventus were to go after him.

Juventus brought in Weston McKennie on loan from Schalke in the summer and could look to make the deal permanent at the end of the season, as the American has impressed in his time at the club. This would mean that Luiz would partner McKennie in Pirlo's midfield if the Italian does decide to bring him in.

Juventus are set to offer Paulo Dybala to Manchester United in January as part of a swap deal for Paul Pogba. (Source: Tuttosport) pic.twitter.com/bt0KAaIrnm — Transfer News Live (@DeadlineDayLive) December 9, 2020

Juventus have also been linked with a move for Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba. The Frenchman's agent recently insinuated that Pogba's time at United would be coming to an end soon and that Juventus would be one of his preferred destinations.

But the Bianconeri could face stiff competition for the signature of the World Cup winner, as Real Madrid and Zinedine Zidane have also been touted as potential suitors. Zidane could bring in his compatriot to re-tool his aging midfield, and a change of scenery might be exactly what Pogba would need to get his career back on track.

Pogba made a name for himself at Juventus after leaving Manchester United in 2012. The Frenchman became one of the best midfielders in the world and was partnered in midfield by current Juventus boss Andrea Pirlo.

