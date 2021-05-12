Juventus targeting two strikers as potential Cristiano Ronaldo replacement - Reports

As per ilBianconero, Juventus are eyeing strikers in the transfer market. The club could be forced to replace Cristiano Ronaldo this summer.

Following a 3-0 home defeat against AC Milan, Champions League qualification is now out of Andrea Pirlo's hands. His team currently sits fifth in the Serie A table.

Failure to reach the Champions League next year could have serious financial implications for Juventus, who have already been affected by the pandemic. The Bianconeri could negotiate a move away for Portuguese talisman Cristiano Ronaldo, who himself may be on the hunt for Champions League football.

Preparing for the possibility of his exit, the Bianconeri are reportedly eyeing up potential moves for Olympique Marseille striker Arkadiusz Milik and Everton's Moise Kean.

Milik has been a long-term target for Juventus sporting director Fabio Paratici. The Pole ultimately chose to play in Marseille after several successful seasons in Italy for Napoli. He is now on the radar of the Old Lady once again.

Moise Kean, on the other hand, was once in Turin. The Italian striker plied his trade for Juventus between 2016-2019, before completing a transfer to Everton. Kean is currently on loan at Paris Saint-Germain and the club are reportedly interested in making his move permanent.

"Andrea Pirlo and Cristiano Ronaldo will stay at Juventus" - Juventus Vice President Pavel Nedved

Andrea Pirlo's job at Juventus has been the subject of speculation after their poor outing against AC Milan. The Bianconeri are said to be on the verge of losing Cristiano Ronaldo and could sack Andrea Pirlo to make way for the likes of Zinedine Zidane or Massimiliano Allegri.

However, Juventus Vice President Pavel Nedved rubbished rumors of an exit for either following the team's defeat at home:

"(Andrea) Pirlo and (Cristiano) Ronaldo will stay at Juventus," Nedved asserted as per Goal. "There are some difficulties, but we’ll fight until the end."

Cristiano Ronaldo has been linked with a move away from Turin throughout the season. The Portuguese striker is currently on a bumper contract that is set to expire at the end of next season. If Juventus do not renegotiate a deal for him this year, the club could lose him for free the following summer.

The 36-year-old has been linked with a move back to Real Madrid and Manchester United. He has also been the subject of rumors about a potential move to MLS.

Juventus and Cristiano Ronaldo will find it difficult to qualify for the Champions League next year. The club are four points behind Napoli (with a game in hand), three points behind AC Milan and Atalanta with three matches to go.

Nevertheless, Juventus could still win silverware this season as Andrea Pirlo's side will face Atalanta in the Coppa Italia final on 19 May.