Juventus could be tempted into selling star midfielder if a right offer comes in - Reports

Juventus could be tempted into selling American midfielder Weston McKennie after receiving offers for the 22-year-old from clubs abroad, according to Sky Italia (via Football Italia).

Weston McKennie has had an impressive start to his life at Juventus since his move from German side Schalke 04. The American international has made 46 appearances for the Italian club so far.

Juventus had previously received offers for McKennie but the Old Lady had no intentions of selling one of their prized assets. However, the situation has now changed at the Allianz Stadium. Juventus have completed the signing of Sassuolo midfielder Manuel Locatelli which has left the Bianconeri with an extra midfielder in their ranks.

This situation could tempt Juventus into selling Weston McKennie if they receive the right offer from any foreign clubs. The American has a contract at Juventus until the summer of 2025 which means the Old Lady will ask for a higher amount for his move away from Turin. However, according to Transfermarkt, Weston McKennie is currently valued at €25 million.

Juventus could cash in if they receive a high enough offer to balance their books due to the club's financial concerns caused by the global pandemic.

The arrival of Manuel Locatelli adds more strength and depth to Juventus midfield

Juventus have added yet another midfielder to their ranks by completing the signing of Euro 2020 star Manuel Locatelli from Sassuolo on a two-year loan deal with an obligation to buy him permanently for €35 million. The 23-year-old midfielder joins in on a five-year contract until 2026.

The arrival of Manuel Locatelli adds more strength and depth to an already impressive Juventus midfield. The Bianconeri now possess the likes of Weston McKennie, Adrien Rabiot, Rodrigo Bentancur and Manuel Locatelli to form a formidable midfield.

However, the signing of Locatelli could see the end for the likes of Arthur Melo and Aaron Ramsey at Juventus. The pair have struggled to adapt to life in Serie A and could be sold to ease off some amount from their wage bill. Aaron Ramsey earns close to €7 million per annum, which makes him the fourth highest at Juventus. Clearly the Welshman is not justifying his astronomical wage and could be sold sooner or later.

