Juventus Transfer News Roundup: Juve close to signing Nantes midfielder, MLS star inching closer to signing for the Bianconeri and more: 9 January 2021

Juventus are all set to wrap up deals for two excellent youngsters.

Juventus have some ground to cover if they are to remain in the hunt for a 10th consecutive Serie A title. Andrea Pirlo is keen on bringing reinforcements to the club in January and the club is working to get quite a few deals across the line before the transfer window draws to a close.

Without further ado, let's take a look at the top stories involving Juventus from 9 January 2021.

Juventus willing to listen to offers for Adrien Rabiot

Adrien Rabiot

According to Corriere dello Sport (via Sport Witness), Everton are once again interested in signing Juventus midfielder Adrien Rabiot. They have been linked with the French midfielder in the past and the report claims that the Bianconeri are now willing to listen to offers for him.

Rabiot was unsettled in Turin towards the end of last season as he was scarcely used under Maurizio Sarri. However, he has been able to get a lot of minutes under new manager Andrea Pirlo.

But Juventus are looking to raise funds and are thus willing to listen to offers for the midfielder. Carlo Ancelotti is keen on reuniting with Adrien Rabiot whom he coached at Paris Saint-Germain.

Bryan Reynolds to join Benevento on loan before joining Juventus

Advertisement

Bryan Reynolds

Bryan Reynolds is inching closer towards joining Juventus as according to Goal, Benevento are all set sign him on loan at Juventus' behest. Juventus have a meeting scheduled with FC Dallas ahead of a potential €8 million transfer.

It was reported that AS Roma had also made a bid for Bryan Reynolds but the latest report claims that Juventus are in the clear to sign him. Juventus won't be able to register Bryan Reynolds because they have already filled their quota for players outside the European Union.

Instead, Reynolds will initially join Benevento and then subsequently be sold to the Bianconeri in the summer. This is similar to the manner in which Juventus signed Merih Demiral.

Advertisement

Bryan Reynolds. Juventus today have offered $7M to Dallas FC [loan + obligation to buy, permanent deal] and are waiting for an answer also by player side. Juve are in the race with Roma and Brugge for the next USA gem. 🇺🇸 @SkySport https://t.co/SHvdxQI2zD — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) January 7, 2021

Juventus set to sign Abdoulaye Dabo from Nantes

Abdoulaye Dabo

According to Gianluca Di Marzio, Juventus could sign Nantes midfielder Abdoulaye Dabo as early as Monday. The 19-year-old is reportedly set to join Juventus on loan with an option to buy.

Di Marzio claims that Abdoulaye Dabo will first join the Juventus u-23 side and then be assessed before being introduced into the first team setup. He is yet to break into the first-team setup at Nantes and as such, he is not expected to be introduced to the rigors of the top-flight immediately at Turin either.