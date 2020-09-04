Juventus Transfer News Roundup: Juve to offer three players in exchange for Premier League midfielder, Luis Suarez one step away from joining Juventus and more: 4 September 2020

Juventus are trying to ramp up their transfer activity as they still have quite a lot of changes to make ahead of the upcoming season. The Bianconeri are currently linked with an array of high-profile stars and are expected to make quite a few signings over the course of the next few weeks.

Let's take a look at the top transfer news and rumours involving Juventus from 4 September 2020.

Juventus in race to sign Sergio Reguilon

Sergio Reguilon

Sergio Reguilon is reportedly not going to be at Real Madrid next season and several top clubs are lining up to buy him. Juventus, Napoli, Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur have displayed an interest in him. Reguilon is reportedly valued at £26.7 million.

The report further claims that the Red Devils are favourites to sign him. Reguilon had an impressive campaign on loan at Sevilla and has now returned. He, however, does not fit into Zidane's plans as he is happy with his left-back options- Ferland Mendy and Marcelo.

Juventus, Napoli and Tottenham Hotspur have also asked about Sergio Reguilón, but as of now Sevilla and Manchester United are the best placed sides to take him #mufc #mujournal [as, @Sport_Witness] — United Journal (@theutdjournal) September 3, 2020

Luis Suarez has to agree severance package ahead of move to Juventus

Luis Suarez

Luis Suarez has reportedly agreed personal terms with Juventus but has to agree a severance package with Barcelona for a free transfer to happen. Suarez's current deal runs till the end of the 2020-21 season.

Suarez needs to become an Italian citizen in order to fit in with the Serie A squad regulations but the report claims that Juventus are not worried about his passport status.

Juventus exhausted their overseas slots by signing USA international Weston McKennie and Brazilian international Arthur from Barcelona.

Juventus to offer three players in exchange for Tanguy Ndombele

Tanguy Ndombele

Juventus are reportedly willing to offer 3 players in exchange for Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Tanguy Ndombele. Tanguy Ndombele joined Spurs last summer for £55 million but has struggled to settle down at North London.

Ndombele had started off on the right note at Spurs under Pochettino but fell down the pecking order after Jose Mourinho took over at the helm. Since Spurs paid top dollar for him, some reports suggest that they are willing to give him more time.

According to the report, Juventus are willing to test Tottenham's resolve by offering them the trio of Federico Bernardeschi, Douglas Costa and Aaron Ramsey in exchange for Tanguy Ndombele.

Ramsey had spent 11 years at Arsenal before moving to Turin last summer and his inclusion in the deal will definitely raise some eyebrows.