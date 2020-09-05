Juventus Transfer News Roundup: Paul Pogba waiting on Juventus to make a move for him, Juve make Lacazette decision and more: 5 September 2020

After appointing Andrea Pirlo as the new Juventus manager, the Bianconeri are looking to revitalize an ageing squad by investing prudently in the transfer window. Juventus have been linked with an array of players and they are surely in for a busy period.

Let's take a look at the top transfer news and rumours involving Juventus from 5 September 2020.

Cristian Romero joins Atalanta on 2-year loan deal

Cristian Romero at Genoa

Juventus have confirmed that the 22-year-old centre-back Cristian Romero has joined Atalanta on an initial 2-year loan deal. Atalanta will have the option to buy him outright at the end of his loan spell.

Juventus had signed Romero from Genoa in the summer of 2019 before sending him back on loan for the 2019/20 season. Juventus currently have the likes of Giorgio Chiellini, Leonardo Bonucci and Matthijs De Ligt as their primary options at centre-back.

As such, Cristian Romero would hardly be spared any game time. The club announced via a statement that the loan deal could cost up to €4 million including bonuses and Genoa will have the option of buying him at the end of the loan term for €16 million.

Advertisement

Juventus won't be able to meet Lacazette asking price

Alexandre Lacazette

Alexandre Lacazette currently plays second fiddle to Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang at Arsenal and has been expected to move this summer. As such, he has been linked with an array of clubs.

Now Fabrizio Romano has revealed that a secret transfer meeting was held in London for the Frenchman to discuss a move with both Atletico Madrid and Juventus interested. However, Juventus are not in a place to meet the €50 million asking price.

Speaking to Youtuber Lee Gunner, Romano revealed,

"I believe that he will stay,"

"For sure his agents are speaking with many clubs.

"They spoke with Juventus, but Juventus can't pay like €50million in this moment to sign Lacazette.

Paul Pogba stalling on Manchester United contract as he waits for Juventus

Paul Pogba celebrating a goal with Bruno Fernandes (left) and Victor Lindelof (right)

According to reports, Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba is still intent on joining Juventus and is waiting for the Bianconeri to make a move for him. The Red Devils are trying to tie the Frenchman to a new contract but Pogba wants to return to Turin.

The report adds that discussions have been going on since January. Manchester United and Juventus have failed to reach an agreement over the amount and the Old Trafford outfit is not willing to give a discount or accept players in exchange for Pogba.

Pogba's current deal runs till June 2022 but the Frenchman is hoping that Juventus will make a swoop for him in January. Manchester United want €100 million for Pogba presently but he will be available for lesser in January if they don't agree to a new contract until then.