Much has been made of Juventus' recent dip in form and the clarion call to make big-scale changes is gaining momentum. With an ageing squad and a manager whose job is not guaranteed beyond the season break, Juventus have a very busy period coming up.

Without further ado, let's take a look at the top transfer news and rumours involving Juventus as on 25 July 2020.

Mauricio Pochettino ready for Juventus job

Mauricio Pochettino

Mauricio Pochettino is reportedly excited about moving to Italy and taking over as the manager of Juventus. As per the latest reports, Pochettino will be happy to accept the role if offered.

Juve's poor form following the restart and the absence of a recognizable pattern of play has cast doubts over Maurizio Sarri's future at Turin.

The only stumbling block in Poch's situation is that the former Tottenham Hotspur manager wants €11 million - €12 million a year.

Is Mauricio Pochettino heading to Serie A? 🇮🇹 — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) July 21, 2020

Advertisement

Manchester United set to launch bid for Adrien Rabiot

Adrien Rabiot has been in good form of late

Manchester United are expected to launch a bid for Adrien Rabiot this transfer season. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is aware of the need to find a replacement for the ageing Nemanja Matic and as it stands Fred and Scott McTominay are not players who can sync as well with Pogba and Bruno as well as the Serb can.

So he needs someone who has a skillset that's similar to that of Matic's and Rabiot, who is very much expected to be sold in the transfer window, is a good option. The offer could be anywhere around the €30 million mark, as per the report.

Said this before but ever since Rabiot let his luscious hair down he has been one of our best performers pic.twitter.com/PALMDu1jCw — divinePaulo💎 (@divinePaulo) July 20, 2020

Juventus offer Aaron Ramsey to Chelsea in exchange for Jorginho

The Welshman hasn't had a great season at Juventus

Juventus have reportedly offered Aaron Ramsey to Chelsea in a bid to rope in Italian midfielder Jorginho. Jorginho had blossomed at Napoli under current Juventus manager Maurizio Sarri and the manager holds him in good stead. In fact, Sarri insisted on Chelsea signing Jorginho during his time at Stamford Bridge.

However, their current swap deal offer has been rebuffed by Chelsea as the Blues want a straight up cash offer and are not keen on signing Ramsey in exchange. This is owing to the fact that Chelsea have already spent big on Timo Werner and the potential signing of Kai Havertz and want cash in order to splurge further in the transfer market.

Leicester City left-back Ben Chilwell is also a target for Chelsea and that's why they need more cash in the bank.