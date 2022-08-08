Juventus want Manchester United midfielder in return to allow Rabiot to complete Old Trafford transfer: Reports

Juventus will reportedly only sell Adrien Rabiot to Manchester United if Scott McTominay heads in the other direction.

According to Juve Dipendenza, the Red Devils are keen to sign the 27-year-old midfielder, who is no longer in the Old Lady's future plans. However, McTominay's defensive skills have impressed the Italians and the club are keen on snapping him up.

Jude Summerfield @judesummerfield Adrien Rabiot would be a statement signing from Man Utd, if that statement is ‘we have no idea what we’re doing’ Adrien Rabiot would be a statement signing from Man Utd, if that statement is ‘we have no idea what we’re doing’

With Paul Pogba injured for a significant period of time, Juve are hoping to sign another imposing midfielder as a replacement and they feel the Scottish international fits the bill.

The 25-year-old has played 171 times for the Red Devils since graduating from the youth academy, but was criticized for his display in their opening Premier League clash against Brighton.

Manchester United are desperate to bring in a new midfielder and their summer-long pursuit of Frenkie de Jong looks to be hitting a dead end. French international Rabiot, who only has one year left on his Juve contract, has tons of experience at the center of the park.

Since moving from PSG in 2019, Rabiot has made 129 appearances for the Turin giants, while also earning 29 caps for France. Rabiot has excelled as a left-back in recent months, but his commitment and work-rate have previously been questioned.

Paul Scholes slams Manchester United midfield following opening day defeat

The Erik ten Hag era got off to the worst possible start with a defeat at home to Brighton, who had no new signings in their lineup.

The Red Devils put on a tepid display at Old Trafford while looking incredibly toothless in midfield. Manchester United icon Scholes believes that the infamous central-midfield duo of McTominay and Fred does not bring enough creativity to the side. The pundit told Premier League productions (as quoted by The Metro):

"McTominay was always trying to run with the ball, ridiculous. The quality in the middle of the pitch was really poor."

Has the Referee or VAR made a poor decision? @PoorEPLreferees Yes, McTominay should have received a red card for both the atrocious tackle and lack of footballing ability Yes, McTominay should have received a red card for both the atrocious tackle and lack of footballing ability https://t.co/xiwbOarcga

Scholes further added:

"The quality in the middle of the pitch was nowhere near good enough but we’ve seen that for the last few years with these two players. With Fred and McTominay, he [Ten Hag] is going to have to play just one of them [going forward] but even one of them is probably too many.

"Fred gives the ball away all the time and McTominay’s trying to run with the ball constantly and then gives it away. Pass it to your best players! It’s not that difficult. It’s criminal on a day like today."

Edited by Nived Zenith