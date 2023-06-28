Juventus want Manchester United target to replace Dusan Vlahovic - Reports

Juventus could reportedly look to sign Atalanta BC forward and Manchester United target Rasmus Hojlund to replace Dusan Vlahovic.

According to Gazzetta dello Sport journalist Carlo Laudisa (via @ForzaJuveEN on Twitter), the desire to sign Hojlund is that of La Bianconeri's incoming sporting director. Cristiano Giuntoli. Currently S.S.C. Napoli's sporting director, Giuntoli is set to take over the role at the Allianz Stadium.

Forza Juventus @ForzaJuveEN As Vlahovic seems likely to leave, Soon to be new Juventus sporting director, Giuntoli wants to sign Rasmus Højlund (20) to replace the Serbian.



Vlahovic has struggled since joining Juventus from ACF Fiorentina for around £66 million in January last year. He has scored just 23 times in 63 matches for the Old Lady, including a poor return of 14 goals in 42 appearances during the 2022-23 season.

Despite being just 23 and with three years left on his contract, the Serb is rumored to be on the selling block this summer. Chelsea and Manchester United are both reportedly interested in him (via the Mirror).

The Red Devils are desperately in need of a goalscorer after scoring just 58 goals in 38 Premier League matches last term, the least among the top six in the final standings. They were rumored to be keen on Hojlund, 20, who shares the same agency as manager Erik ten Hag.

The stumbling block for both Juventus and Manchester United, however, could be Atalanta's asking price. According to the Daily Mail, Hojlund is valued at close to €100 million.

This could be considered exorbitant given he scored just nine times in 32 Serie A matches last term, having joined Atalanta only last summer from Sturm Graz. He has also scored five times in five matches for Denmark.

Hojlund still has four years left on his contract, which gives the Serie A side a sizeable amount of control over his market price this summer.

Transfer insider believes Manchester United could go after Juventus' Dusan Vlahovic this summer

As mentioned previously, Manchester United have been credited with an interest in Juventus striker Dusan Vlahovic. The Red Devils were also linked with Tottenham Hotspur's Harry Kane and S.S.C. Napoli's Victor Osimhen, but both could prove to be out of their price range.

Transfer insider Dean Jones believes United could still reach an agreement with their other target Rasmus Hojlund. He claimed Vlahovic could be an alternative and that La Bianconeri would weigh up an offer if it is in the £65-70 million range.

Jones told GiveMeSport:

"He’s [Vlahovic is] one of the most lethal marksmen in the game and if Man United continue to look for someone and have truly walked away from Harry Kane, as seems the case, this one could truly be workable.

"I believe Rasmus Hojlund is more likely in terms of an offer right now but my information is that if a bid was to be made in the region of £65-70 million for Vlahovic there is a good chance Juventus will consider it."

Prior to making the move to Turin, Vlahovic starred for ACF Fiorentina after joining from FK Partizan Belgrade in 2018. The Serb scored 49 goals and laid out eight assists in 108 matches for the Serie A side after netting 20 times in 22 games for their Primavera team.

He has also found the back of the net 13 times in 21 appearances for Serbia.

