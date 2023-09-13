Juventus will look to sign Arsenal star if Paul Pogba is banned - Reports

Amid uncertainty surrounding the future of Paul Pogba at Juventus, the Italian giants are reportedly looking towards Arsenal's Thomas Partey as a potential replacement.

Pogba's career has encountered an unfortunate hurdle, following the emergence of a pending doping violation investigation. While no final verdict has been issued regarding the Frenchman's situation, sources suggest he is considering a counter-analysis to contest the charges.

However, if he is found guilty, the former Manchester United midfielder could be banned from playing professionally, which has the Juventini concerned.

The Turin outfit find themselves grappling with the ominous possibility of losing Paul Pogba, who has recently returned from injury. Following the revelation of the doping violation, he was suspended provisionally. His sudden, albeit temporary, departure from the field would present a significant setback for the Turin-based club.

In light of this, the Serie A stalwarts are said to be revisiting their previous interest in Thomas Partey, as indicated in a report from The Sun (via Just Arsenal). Partey had been on Juventus' radar during the recently concluded summer transfer window, particularly when his exit from the Emirates Stadium seemed imminent. This was notably due to the Gunners' acquisition of Declan Rice.

However, that transfer failed to come to fruition, and Thomas Partey has since cemented his status as an integral member of Mikel Arteta's squad. Nevertheless, despite his importance, Arsenal may reportedly be open to parting ways with the Ghanaian midfielder.

His history of susceptibility to injuries, coupled with Arsenal's ample midfield resources, offers a rationale for such a move. The club's openness to a potential departure and Juventus' impending need for a midfielder of Partey's caliber could see a potential offer made in January if rumors are to be believed.

Arsenal eye Atletico Madrid defender amid interest from Manchester City

Premier League titans Arsenal and Manchester City have reportedly set their sights on Atletico Madrid defender Nahuel Molina. According to a recent report by Fichajes (via Sportsmole), representatives for the World Cup winner are scheduled for imminent talks with Atletico Madrid to deliberate on his future. This could potentially pave the way for his exit in 2024.

Molina's contract with Atletico Madrid does include a release clause, although the specific financial details remain elusive. Sources, however, suggest that the buy-out fee hovers around €90 million.

The potential permanent departure of Joao Cancelo to Barcelona could facilitate Manchester City's pursuit of Molina. On the other hand, Arsenal, led by manager Mikel Arteta, are also in the hunt for a new right-back to strengthen their defensive line-up.

Molina's robust credentials make him a prime candidate to address the needs of both clubs. Before his stint at Atletico Madrid, he carved out a name for himself with an impressive run at Italian club Udinese. Prior to that, he represented Boca Juniors in his native Argentina. During his time at Udinese, Molina appeared 68 times, netting 10 goals and setting up another 10.