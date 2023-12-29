Juventus willing to offer Moise Kean as part of deal to sign 20-year-old Arsenal star: Reports

Juventus have reportedly set their sights on Arsenal academy graduate Charlie Patino and are prepared to allow Moise Kean to move the other way. The Italian giants are keen to sign more quality into their squad as they look to return to the top of European football.

Charlie Patino is considered by many as one of the finest players to emerge from Arsenal's Hale End academy in recent years. The young midfielder is on loan at Swansea City in the Championship, his second loan spell since emerging as a huge talent from the academy.

Patino's talent and quality have been evident to multiple sides. As per Tuttosport via Football Italia, he is being monitored by Juventus, who see him as a rare midfield profile. He is also on the radar of Inter Milan, but the Bianconeri are more keen on signing him from the Gunners.

Patino has contributed three goals and four assists from midfield for Swansea City in the Championship this season, playing 18 games. The 20-year-old enjoyed an impressive spell last season with Blackpool, also in the Championship, registering three goals and four assists in 37 appearances.

Meanwhile, Moise Kean has had an unimpressive start to the season in Italy, with no goals to show for his 12 appearances. The Italy international is behind Dusan Vlahovic and Arkadiusz Milk in the pecking order at the club and will be open to leaving in January.

Kean had an earlier unimpressive spell in the Premier League with Everton, where he contributed four goals and two assists in 39 games for the Toffees.

But he will be hopeful of a better spell in English football if he joins the Gunners. The 23-year-old will thrive in an Arsenal team full of creators as he does have impressive goalscoring abilities.

Arsenal goalscoring troubles laid bare

Arsenal haven't had the best season in terms of goals. This was evident in their 2-0 Premier League defeat against West Ham United at home on Thursday, December 28.

The Gunners lack a regular goalscorer. Their front three of Gabriel Martinelli, Bukayo Saka, and Gabriel Jesus have managed a meager 10 league goals combined this season.

The Gunners had 30 shots and 77 touches in the opponent's box against West Ham but failed to find the back of the net even once. This has happened on a number of other occasions this season and is not good enough for a team aiming to be champions.

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta is aware of this problem and is keen to find a lasting solution to it. A link to Moises Kean is evidence of the same. However, the Gunners will look to sign a prolific striker, and Kean's record in England may work against him.