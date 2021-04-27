Juventus worried about Cristiano Ronaldo's future at the club

Juventus are reportedly worried Cristiano Ronaldo's form has dipped because of a possible exit on the cards. The Serie A side have not been at their best this season and are fighting for a place in the Top 4.

According to Tuttosport, Cristiano Ronaldo is ready to leave Juventus if they do not qualify for the Champions League next season. The Portuguese star is unwilling to play in the Europa League and will look to make a move to Manchester United or Paris Saint-Germain.

Andrea Pirlo's job is also at stake, but the Juventus manager is not worried about Cristiano Ronaldo's form. Speaking to the media earlier this month, the Italian claimed the former Real Madrid star had not been poor this season. He said:

"I don't think Ronaldo did badly. He had a few chances and overall was not bad. It was the team that should've attacked the space more and we did see some of that in the second half, as Fiorentina had a high line."

Cristiano Ronaldo to leave Juventus?

Cristiano Ronaldo's future at Juventus has been in the balance as reports suggest he is not happy with the club crashing out of the Champions League. The Portuguese forward wants to win the title once again, but has failed to get his hands on the trophy for the last three seasons.

Portugal national team boss Fernando Santos was asked if he would offer advice to Cristiano Ronaldo on his future, and he said:

"I give advice to Cristiano personally. I was his head coach when he was 18, and we have a close relationship. We talk a lot, but these are private conversations between friends. We don't really have a coach-player relationship, but it is different when he is in the national team."

"If he asks me for any advice, I will let him know what I think. When Cristiano is with the national team, he always comes with the same vision, the same passion, the same will, the same joy. He always gives 100 percent when he comes to the national team. I don't think he has any problem in terms of mentality at the moment."

Juventus are 4th in the Serie A table right now – level on points with 3rd placed Napoli and 5th placed AC Milan. They can jump above 2nd placed Atalanta with a win in their next match. However, the title is all but won by Inter Milan, who have a 13 point lead over the current champions.