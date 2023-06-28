Kai Havertz was ‘always dreaming’ of joining European giants but is now signing for Arsenal instead: Reports

Journalist Nizaar Kinsella has claimed that Kai Havertz has always dreamt of a Real Madrid move despite being with Chelsea and now close to joining Arsenal. The German was interested in moving to the Spanish side while at Bayer Leverkusen, but the club did not have the funds required to sign him during the pandemic.

Havertz's move to Arsenal from Chelsea has not been officially announced but his interview with the Gunners was leaked via their official club app. The north London side have reportedly completed the formalities with the player.

Speaking to the InsideArsenal podcast, Nizaar revealed that Havertz always dreamt of moving to Real Madrid. He added that circumstances have prevented the German from moving to Los Blancos.

"He was always dreaming of Real Madrid, I thought Madrid would come in this summer. During the pandemic Madrid didn't have money, so the pandemic guided him to Chelsea. It has taken him away from Real Madrid who have been building up for a move for a long time, but a move to Madrid has never materialised, but Chelsea and Arsenal have," he said.

Real Madrid were interested in signing Kai Havertz this summer but were priced out of a move by Chelsea.

Pundit believes Arsenal are making a big statement by signing Chelsea star

Football pundit Ally McCoist has claimed that he is excited by Kai Havertz's move to Arsenal. He believes that the German was not used to his best abilities at Chelsea and will be delighted to play his favorite role at the Emirates.

He told talkSPORT:

"I'm having him. I'm telling you right now he's been playing out of position, without a doubt, never a centre-forward. I specifically watched him in a couple of games I went to and he just keeps coming towards the ball, whereas a centre-forward nine times out of 10 disappears from the ball. But I think he's a top player, I really think he's a top player as a number 10 or a midfielder."

He added:

"He's no way an out-and-out center-forward for me. It does not surprise me that the clubs you've mentioned are in for him. He's more forward-thinking; he's a number 10 effectively. He takes the ball on the half-turn, [and] always makes himself available. There's goals in him but not enough to be an out-and-out centre-forward. I like him, I really do."

Kai Havertz is set to join Arsenal for a reported £65 million fee, which could rise to £70 million with add-ons.

Poll : 0 votes