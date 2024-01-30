Karim Benzema raises speculation about reunion with Cristiano Ronaldo at Al-Nassr after new talks with Riyadh-based club: Reports

Karim Benzema could reportedly reunite with Cristiano Ronaldo and join Al Nassr this month. The Frenchman is said to be unhappy at Al Ittihad and wants to leave the club.

As per a report in L'Equipe, Benzema is desperate to leave Al Ittihad this month. The Frenchman is now in talks with a Riyadh-based club, with Al Nassr one of the teams based in the city.

Chelsea and Arsenal were also linked with a move for Benzema this month. Both clubs are reportedly looking to bolster their attack and saw the Frenchman as a good short-term option.

Lyon were also in talks with the striker, as per a report in The Guardian. Manchester United were also keeping tabs on the situation but the move back to Europe got complicated because of his wages.

Benzema left Real Madrid last summer after his contract with Los Blancos expired.

Karim Benzema hailed Cristiano Ronaldo after moving to Al Ittihad

Karim Benzema praised Cristiano Ronaldo after he joined Al Ittihad and stated that the Portuguese star put Saudi Pro League on the map. He wanted to go on the same path and help elevate the league along with his former Real Madrid teammate.

He said (via GOAL):

"It's important also that Cristiano Ronaldo is in Saudi Arabia, because he's a very big player. He brings a lot to the game in this country and that will further elevate their playing level. So it's important to show that Saudi football can have a global impact because it's not about playing in Saudi Arabia or not performing. No, on the contrary, I have to push and show all that I was able to do in Europe and bring it back with me to Saudi Arabia."

He added:

"My family is very happy to be coming to Saudi Arabia. They have been waiting for a long time, I love this country, I've had the opportunity to play in Saudi Arabia a couple of times and have come to Saudi twice for Umrah. We're all very excited to start this journey."

Karim Benzema and Cristiano Ronaldo played 342 matches together at Real Madrid. They combined for 76 goals during their time at Santiago Bernabeu.