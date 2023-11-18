Karim Benzema’s Al-Ittihad set to appoint ex-Argentina midfielder as new head coach: Fabrizio Romano 

Saudi Pro League champions Al-Ittihad have turned to Marcelo Gallardo to take charge of the Karim Benzema-led squad. The former Argentina midfielder becomes the club's substantive replacement for Nuno Espirito Santo, who was fired after a run of poor form.

Al-Ittihad made a great deal of investments in the summer but have had an underwhelming start to the 2023-24 season so far. The Tigers find themselves in fifth place in the league, only months after they won the league in excellent fashion.

Former River Plate boss and ex-Argentina international Marcelo Gallardo beat competition from former Real Madrid boss Julen Lopetegui to land the job. According to Fabrizio Romano, the Argentine manager has signed a deal that will see him remain at the club until 2025, with an option to extend until 2027.

Nuno Espirito Santo lost his job after a run of two wins in nine games, as well as a falling out with his captain and marquee signing, Karim Benzema. The French striker joined the club as the reigning Ballon d'Or holder in the summer and has been instrumental for them.

Meanwhile, Gallardo arrives at Jeddah with the weight of expectation on him after his impressive spell as River Plate manager in his home country. The former midfielder, who played 44 times for Argentina, has been a successful manager, winning the Copa Libertadores on two occasions.

Karim Benzema and Co. will have Gallardo in the dugout for the first time when they face Steven Gerrard's Al-Ettifaq after the international break (November 24). Following their win against Abha just before the break, the Tigers will be keen to pick up another three points.

Karim Benzema leading Al-Ittihad by example

During his unveiling as an Al-Ittihad player, Karim Benzema was warmly received by the fans inside the stadium, and they were expectant of his impact. The 35-year-old has not disappointed so far, with nine goals and four assists to his name in 13 appearances.

Benzema was handed the captain's armband upon his arrival in Jeddah and has displayed exemplary leadership by example so far. Probably his most important task will be to lead the team in a competition in which he and the new manager are familiar.

Al-Ittihad qualified for the 2023 FIFA Club World Cup, which will take place in Saudi Arabia, by winning the league. Benzema has already won the competition six times, and Gallardo led River Plate to finish second in the competition.

The Saudi-based club will have made a huge statement if they make waves in the tournament later this year. With the likes of N'Golo Kante, Fabinho, Jota, and Benzema in their squad, and Marcelo Gallardo in the dugout, they stand a chance.