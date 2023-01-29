Karim Benzema's future could depend on Real Madrid's managerial situation at the end of the season: Reports

With Karim Benzema's contract due to expire at the end of the season, Real Madrid are in danger of being left in a difficult situation if they fail to complete his renewal. With no extension in place at this time, they could be without the striker, but this reportedly depends on Zinedine Zidane's potential return to the Santiago Bernabeu.

According to RMC Sports (via El Nacional), three teams are vying to sign Zinedine Zidane, who is currently without a team. The former Madrid manager had hoped he would be able to coach France, but Didier Deschamps impressed for the Blues, which understandably dashed Zidane's hopes.

The three clubs hoping to bring him in include Paris Saint-Germain, Bayern Munich and Juventus. Each of these clubs presents a difficult challenge for Real Madrid, as the Frenchman's next move will have a major impact on Benzema's decision to stay or leave the Bernabeu.

If Zinedine Zidane returns to Madrid, chances are high that Karim Benzema will extend his contract and stay at the club. However, if the highly acclaimed manager moves to one of the other contenders, Benzema may choose to leave Los Blancos and follow his former manager to his new team.

Regardless of the ultimate outcome, Karim Benzema's potential exit will mean that the club needs to make a crucial decision. They will have to figure out how to fill the void created by the loss of Benzema's talent in the final third. Meanwhile, both Frenchmen will likely hold off on making a final call until the season has concluded and all the possibilities are on the table.

This could leave Real Madrid in a last-minute scramble, as they would be without their star striker and left with little time to find a replacement.

Real Madrid seek backup striker for Karim Benzema

Real Madrid are facing a shortage of depth in certain positions in their team this season, the most pressing being the lack of a backup striker for Karim Benzema. Carlo Ancelotti's squad only has Mariano Diaz as the other center-forward, but he has not seen much action this season.

Ancelotti has had to resort to using Rodrygo as a striker when Benzema was unavailable due to the Frenchman's fitness issues. Although Rodrygo has done well, it is not a sustainable solution for Madrid.

So, according to AS, the reigning Spanish and European champions plan to bring in a new backup striker in the summer transfer window. Mariano will not receive a new contract and will leave the club at the end of the season, leaving room for a backup striker to join.

