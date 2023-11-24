Kathryn Mayorga denied appeal against Cristiano Ronaldo in hush-money case - Reports

In the protracted legal case involving Cristiano Ronaldo and Kathryn Mayorga, the United States judiciary has issued a decisive verdict.

The Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals in San Francisco dismissed an appeal brought forward by Mayorga. This ruling pertains to a longstanding dispute anchored in a hush-money agreement that was originally concluded in the year 2010.

In 2009, Cristiano Ronaldo found himself embroiled in a serious allegation of rape. The year after, a settlement was reached, as the Portuguese superstar agreed to a payment of $335,000 to Mayorga. This effectively brought the matter to a close, or so it seemed at the time.

However, the situation shifted recently, with Mayorga seeking to overturn the settlement. According to Geo.TV, her legal counsel, Leslie Mark Stovall, argued for a substantial escalation in the settlement amount, proposing a figure exceeding $25 million.

A US District judge rejected this proposition, but Stovall remained undeterred, advancing the case to the appellate level. His argument centered on Mayorga's entitlement to disclose details of the confidentiality agreement.

The Ninth Circuit Court has now pronounced judgment on the case, and it was not merely a dismissal of the appeal. The court also imposed a penalty on Stovall, amounting to $335,000. This was reportedly due to the lawyer's decision to use documents that originated from a cyber hack to initiate fresh litigation against Ronaldo.

Cristiano Ronaldo partakes in festivities to celebrate Sadio Mane's international milestone

Cristiano Ronaldo was part of the celebrations for his Al-Nassr teammate Sadio Mane, who recently achieved a remarkable milestone in international football. The former Bayern Munich forward made his 100th appearance for Senegal, and his Saudi club celebrated the milestone.

His landmark 100th international appearance was not just a ceremonial occasion, as it was marked with a spectacular performance. In the match against South Sudan, Mane demonstrated his exceptional skills by scoring twice.

Upon rejoining Al-Nassr after the international break, Mane was greeted with a delightful surprise. In recognition of his achievements, he was presented with a personalized cake adorned with his country's jersey. It was a thoughtful gesture that was spearheaded by his teammates, including Cristiano Ronaldo (via Daily Mail).

Having joined Al-Nassr from Bayern Munich this summer, Mane's transition has been nothing short of impressive. In his 13 appearances across competitions, he has already netted six goals and provided two assists.