Kevin de Bruyne to Liverpool? Fabrizio Romano shares behind-the-scenes update on Manchester City star as he plots next move

Kevin De Bruyne's potential move to Liverpool has been ruled out by transfer expert Fabrizio Romano. This comes despite the Manchester City midfielder's willingness to stay in the Premier League.

The legendary City playmaker has since revealed that he would like to play competitive football, but would want his family's needs taken into account. Speaking to Sky Sports about his future, he admitted (via Rousing the Kop):

“I want to play good football, whatever the decision will be. I know you’re trying to guess where I’m going to go. I will make my decision and you guys will know when I know...

“I don’t know, it depends who comes. Like I said to my Belgian colleagues, I have a family, I have young kids, I have to take care to make a decision that suits all of us, not just me.”

This has led to rumours that Kevin de Bruyne would prefer to stay in England. He has been linked to Liverpool, which has raised questions over a possible transfer in the context of his family. However, Fabrizio Romano has put an end to speculation that the Reds are pursuing the Belgian midfielder's services (via Rousing the Kop):

“De Bruyne has an important proposal on the table from Chicago Fire in terms of money. Also, we know how Napoli are interested. No contacts with Liverpool. Liverpool are not in the mix for De Bruyne from what we’ve been told. Let’s see what happens there.

“My understanding is that from next week the conversation for De Bruyne will become concrete.”

According to other emerging reports (via Times of India), his wife has been browsing homes in Naples, which is an indication that he could relocate to Italy.

Would Kevin de Bruyne thrive at Liverpool?

Though Fabrizio Romano has closed the book on any Liverpool pursuit of Kevin de Bruyne, the rumors between Anfield and the Belgian midfield sensation can never be ruled out. Although he is 33, De Bruyne remains one of the most technically gifted players in Europe.

His passing vision, his control, and his ability to set the attacking rhythm are qualities well suited to Arne Slot's possession style of play. The Dutch manager's intensive football might have seen De Bruyne play deeper as a playmaker with his ability to expose defences with precise passing.

Furthermore, Kevin de Bruyne is adaptable and is capable of being a playmaker, deep-lying midfielder, or even false nine. This could have given him the opportunity to slot into many different roles under Arne Slot. However, a move out of England might be on the cards for the 33-year-old.

