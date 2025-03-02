Kevin de Bruyne's stance on future at Manchester City comes to light amid exit rumors: Reports

Manchester City playmaker Kevin de Bruyne's stance on his future at the Etihad Stadium has come to light, as per emerging reports. There have been rumors surrounding a potential exit for the Belgian superstar, whose contract will expire this summer.

The 33-year-old midfielder is not particularly at the top of his game any longer, as injuries and age have affected his form over the past year. His consistent performances in the final third have not been as impressive this season, as De Bruyne has picked up 11 goal contributions in 28 games.

While these numbers are quite fair for most players, the previous season saw De Bruyne score six goals and create 18 assists in just 26 games. His decline has led to rumors that he could leave the club, and it has not helped that Manchester City have yet to renew his contract.

A report from Mirror (via Tribal Football) has now revealed that Kevin de Bruyne has decided to remain at the Etihad Stadium for the foreseeable future. With the World Cup coming up in 2026, the Belgium international feels the need to retain his position at the highest level of football, rather than move to the MLS or Saudi Arabia.

Manchester City will reportedly offer De Bruyne a 12-month contract with a reduced wage and a reduced role in the squad. The midfielder, who will turn 34 before the next season starts, is expected to earn £150,000-a-week in this next contract - a big drop from his current £375,000-a-week.

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola hails Kevin de Bruyne as "one of the best" in the club's history

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has hailed Kevin de Bruyne as one of the best players in the history of the club. The playmaker has been with the Cityzens since 2015 and could well extend his stay by another year.

In City's 3-1 FA Cup win over Plymouth Argyle yesterday (March 1), De Bruyne sealed their seat in the next round with the final goal. Pep Guardiola was pleased with his performance, telling the press (via beIN SPORTS):

"He's maybe one of the best three to five players in this club's history. Every time he performs well, I'm the happiest man on the planet. He's given many, many things to the team and to me, and he's played really, really well today."

Manchester City will travel to the City Ground next weekend (March 8) to face Nottingham Forest in a battle for top four in the Premier League.

