“Key step to get it done” – Fabrizio Romano claims Chelsea need just one more thing to fall in place to sign Enzo Fernandez 

Chelsea are reportedly one step away from signing Enzo Fernandez from Benfica. The Portuguese club are close to agreeing terms with the Blues and are waiting for the approval of Rui Costa, the club's president.

Fabrizio Romano claims Fernandez has agreed personal terms with Chelsea and informed Benfica that he wants to move. The Argentine is keen on joining the London club but is not forcing a move by skipping training.

Fernandez returned to the Benfica lineup last week when he featured in their defeat to Braga. The Portuguese side lead the Liga Portugal table right now, and president Costa is adamant about not selling players as they aim to win the league.

Also, Benfica face Club Brugge in the UEFA Champions League's next round and believe they have a very good chance of progressing into the quarterfinals.

Costa spoke about not having plans to sell any of the Benfica players in the January window, saying:

"We have the sole objective of having a winning season, no player will leave – unless it is due to the clause – which at this moment is fundamental for the squad. What I can promise our supporters is what I did at the beginning of the year. This is a sporting project, not a financial one. Fortunately, we are not experiencing financial problems and we have no need to sell players."

However, he admitted that nothing could be done if the club paid the release clause. He said:

"We don't want to give up Enzo Fernandez in January, but we are willing to please the boy in the event of a €120 million offer."

Chelsea working to avoid paying the full release clause

Chelsea are keen on signing Enzo Fernandez but are not willing to pay the release clause upfront.

They are reportedly open to paying a premium on the clause if Benfica agree to split the payment into installments.

Reports suggest that Chelsea have tabled a €130 million bid, with some of it in performance-based bonus.

